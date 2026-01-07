Iridium Named “M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year” in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Iridium Communications Inc. , a leading provider of global voice, data and PNT satellite services, has been named “M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year” in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award underscores Iridium’s broader leadership and commitment to advancing global machine-to-machine connectivity. With a uniquely resilient, truly global satellite network and a long track record of enabling mission-critical communications across industries, Iridium continues to set the standard for reliable, secure M2M services. The company’s investment in next-generation capabilities, developer tools and partner enablement reflects a holistic approach to powering IoT growth worldwide.

One recent breakthrough includes the all-in-one Iridium Certus® 9704 Development Kit, which combines dedicated hardware, software, and Iridium’s global satellite network into a single intuitive package. Purpose-built around the Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module, the kit empowers developers to create satellite IoT solutions that operate anywhere. Developers of all levels and backgrounds can rapidly prototype and test devices on Iridium’s network, leveraging the streamlined Arduino-compatible platform.

Operating on Iridium’s weather-resilient satellite constellation, the Iridium Certus 9704 module enables secure two-way M2M communication even in extreme conditions and remote locations beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. It supports message payloads up to 100 KB, allowing fast, reliable delivery of data as well as images and audio feeds for mission-critical applications.

“We’re proud to receive the M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year award from IoT Breakthrough. Whether you’re just getting to know the Iridium network or looking for new market opportunities as a seasoned Iridium partner, we built the Iridium Certus 9704 Module and Developer Kit to allow you to integrate Iridium IoT capabilities quickly, efficiently, at lowest cost in order to offer products with unparalleled global connectivity,” said Tim Last, executive vice president, Iridium. “The compact, cloud-ready module meets the increasing demands of industrial IoT with unmatched reliability and efficiency, opening new doors for innovation and excellence in global M2M services.”



The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“The Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit is lowering the barrier to entry for satellite M2M innovation. IoT has evolved into incredibly critical infrastructure, and yet deploying IoT devices to remote locations is both complex and costly. Most developers with that capability have advanced skills that make their skillset and tools expensive,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “The new 9704 Development Kit from Iridium democratizes satellite IoT, working for both tech-savvy and non-technical users alike. The company’s selective approach reduces the burden on device batteries, lowering costs and enhancing scalability for large-scale IoT deployments. That makes Iridium our ‘M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year!’”

