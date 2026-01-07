RODEOHOUSTON Takes Over New York City’s Times Square: Surprise Pop-Up Concert Reveals Russell Dickerson as Entertainer in 2026 Lineup

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum country music artist, Russell Dickerson surprised fans with an unforgettable pop-up performance in Times Square, securing his spot as the second entertainer announced for the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON® lineup. He is set to perform Thursday, March 5, at NRG Stadium during RODEOHOUSTON, scheduled for March 2–22, 2026.

This announcement comes with an unforgettable, RODEOHOUSTON Texas-sized Times Square takeover from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, further cementing its place as the most iconic celebration of Western heritage and entertainment in the nation. RODEOHOUSTON brought the spirit of Texas to the world’s biggest stage, lighting up Times Square with a striking 3D billboard also known as the Digital Beast. It introduced the brand to millions of visitors in the heart of New York City. The billboard will be active between 44th and 45th streets in Times Square until Jan. 18.

As part of the takeover, Dickerson performed alongside a full band in front of thousands of people at the iconic Manhattan location. RODEOHOUSTON dancers led fans in a high-energy moment to the viral TikTok song "Happen to Me," as crowds joined together, turning the streets into a Western-themed celebration. The song — from his album Famous Back Home — became a hit on TikTok earlier this year with millions of views and posts.

“We are thrilled to bring a glimpse of RODEOHOUSTON to Times Square – celebrating our rich Western heritage and positioning the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a must-attend event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “We’re proud to continuously showcase rising country stars and invite fans across the nation to make this an annual tradition.”

This will be Russell Dickerson’s first appearance at RODEOHOUSTON.

The full entertainer lineup for the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON will be announced on Jan. 8, at approximately 7 p.m. CT across all @rodeohouston social channels including Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube. Tickets will go on sale on rodeohouston.com Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Please check this link for photos and videos of the takeover. Assets will be available within the next two hours. Please credit ‘Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™’ for all usage.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $660 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2026 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 22. The 2026 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 26 – 28. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app, powered by AXS and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

About Russell Dickerson:

Multi-Platinum chart-topper and Triple Tigers entertainer Russell Dickerson is no stranger to the grind. The country headliner first broke through by wearing his heart on his sleeve, launching a string of No. 1 hits—“Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (2X Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), and “God Gave Me a Girl.” He followed that success with the slinky, soul-infused “She Likes It” (with Jake Scott) (2X Platinum), further showcasing his genre-blending style. Often inspired by his happy home life, they powered a rise which now includes 3 Billion career streams, industry-wide accolades and a solid reputation for lyrical brilliance, rooted in feel-good reflection and paired a good-natured grin. But what fans of his singles couldn’t always see was Dickerson’s fiery, sold-out tour showmanship. That changed with his highly acclaimed fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, and his SOLD-OUT RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, which he has now extended through 2026. Blending the tender family man with the wild-eyed performer, the project marks a new era of confidence and creative range. Leading with the dance-floor-ready single “Happen to Me” (Platinum), a seize-the-moment rocker full of sonic swagger, the track has hit No. 1 on Country Radio, landed on the Billboard Hot 100, and scored Dickerson’s biggest streaming debut week yet. FAMOUS BACK HOME delivers a bold blend of country-soul, ‘80s rock, and modern pop—pushing sonic boundaries while keeping Dickerson’s signature heart-on-sleeve sincerity. It’s his most personal and dynamic project yet. For more, visit RussellDickerson.com.

Marisa Saenz, PR and Media Relations

(713) 819-4773

Msaenz@hlsr.com