Onco360® Has Partnered with Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Add Three Therapies to Its Limited Distribution Portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been chosen by Rigel Pharmaceuticals as limited distribution specialty pharmacy partner for TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), GAVRETO® (pralsetinib), and REZLIDHIA® (olutasidenib).

“We are looking forward to serving as one of Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ national specialty pharmacy providers and expanding our portfolio of limited distribution therapies,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our strategic imperative is to deliver the highest level of personalized service, clinical expertise, and compassionate support to patients and their caregivers.”

With a focus on oncology, rare, and complex disease, Onco360 combines national reach with clinical innovation, and a commitment to improving access and adherence with our relentless commitment to quality and service.

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

