Michelin Launches Two New Ranges of Mountain Bike Tires for Enduro and E-Mountain Bikes

The new Michelin Wild Enduro and Michelin E-Wild Performance Line tires are designed for performance-oriented riding.

Derived from their Michelin Racing Line counterparts, the new Performance Line tires deliver an excellent balance between performance, grip, robustness and durability.

The Michelin Wild Enduro and Michelin E-Wild Performance Line tires are now available.

Michelin expands its Mountain Bike tire product portfolio with two new tire ranges for enduro enthusiasts. The Michelin Wild Enduro and E-Wild Performance Line tires are now available in the U.S. and Canada.

“Michelin’s history with cycling for more than 130 years is defined by innovations that continuously shape the future of the sport,” said Brandon Chapel, bicycle brand manager at Michelin North America, Inc. “The new Performance Line tires apply Michelin's expertise from our global racing DNA and relationships with professional teams to create well-balanced tires that meet the demands of everyday riding.”

Michelin Wild Enduro Performance Line

The Michelin Wild Enduro Performance Line tires were designed for riders looking for the right balance of performance, comfort and reliability. A double ply 33 TPI casing delivers a more gradual rebound and creates a composed ride feel.

A bead-to-bead shield helps protect the sidewalls and provides a high level of overall durability. Pinch Protection technology is designed to limit pinch flats and sidewall tears for added reliability over a variety of terrains.

Magi-X and Gum-X compounds work together to optimize rolling efficiency while maximizing cornering grip when descending. This bi-compound technology offers balance between rolling efficiency, durability and grip, enabling riders to push the limits of themselves and their equipment.

The Wild Enduro Performance Line tires are available in a range of sizes for riders using both 29” and 27.5" tires, with options for Mixed-Soft (MS), Mixed-Hard (MH) and Rear applications.

Michelin E-Wild Performance Line

The Michelin E-Wild Performance Line tires respond to the unique demands of E-Mountain Bikes where riders will benefit from a tire that has been designed and optimized for everyday riding. The new Performance Line tires apply Michelin's expertise from its E-Wild Racing Line tires to create a well-balanced tire.

The bi-compound tread plays a key role in balancing grip, rolling efficiency and tire longevity with Michelin Gum-X and Michelin Magi-X technology. Anti-pinch and anti-puncture protection helps to provide full-tire durability, while low-pressure reinforcements allow riders to optimize air pressure to maximize grip.

The Michelin E-Wild Performance Line tires are available in a range of sizes for riders using both 29” and 27.5" tires in front and rear applications. To learn more, visit michelinman.com/bicycle.

