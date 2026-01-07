Park Dental Partners Completes Acquisitions of Two Practices - Enters Phoenix Market and Expands Twin Cities Presence

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK) (the Company), a leading dental resource organization, announced the completion of two general dentistry practice acquisitions on December 31, 2025: Sunlight Dental in Phoenix, Ariz., and Weddell Dental in Bloomington, Minn. The addition of Sunlight Dental marks Park Dental Partners’ entry into its third state, expands the organization’s geographic reach, and strengthens its commitment to accessible, patient-centered care. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“These partnerships reflect our dedication to identifying dentists who put patients first to join our growing organization,” said Pete Swenson, Park Dental Partners Chief Executive Officer. “Both of these acquisitions are consistent with our disciplined growth strategy and underscore our focus on partnering with practices that align with our doctors’ clinical philosophy and our cultural values. We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Romero and Dr. Weddell and their respective teams into the Park Dental Partners family. We are particularly excited to enter the Phoenix market with our proven operating model.”

Entering Phoenix Market with Sunlight Dental

Park Dental Partners’ acquisition of Sunlight Dental introduces the Company to the Phoenix, Arizona market and the fast-growing community of Surprise. The practice is led by Dr. Martin Romero and has quickly become a trusted provider in the community, known for its caring approach to general dentistry and dedication to serving patients of all ages. The practice offers comprehensive general dentistry services.

“Sunlight Dental embodies the type of high-quality, community-focused practice we are proud to welcome into our organization,” said Dr. Chris Steele, Park Dental Partners Chief Clinical Officer, General Practices. “Dr. Romero’s passion for personalized care aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Strengthening Minnesota Presence with Weddell Dental

Weddell Dental in Bloomington, Minnesota, is the Company’s 47th practice in the Twin Cities, and is led by Dr. Kenneth Weddell, a respected clinician with more than 30 years of experience. He and his team have built a reputation for delivering patient-focused dental care to the Bloomington community. The practice offers comprehensive general dentistry services.

“Dr. Weddell’s experience, integrity, and long-standing commitment to patient wellbeing make Weddell Dental an outstanding addition to our Minnesota practices,” added Dr. Steele. “Plus, Bloomington is the state’s fourth largest city, so it’s exciting to expand our presence within this community.”

A Growing Network with a Community Mindset

With these acquisitions, Park Dental Partners continues to build a strong, mission‑driven network of dental practices rooted in quality, patient-centered care and clinical excellence.

Sunlight Dental and Weddell Dental collectively add two doctors and 11 team members to the Company’s affiliated dental practice network. The transactions were funded with a combination of cash and contingent consideration.

About PARK DENTAL PARTNERS

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries are a dental resource organization that provides comprehensive business support services including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Company’s network of affiliated dental practices employs over 200 dentists across 87 practice locations and was ranked as one of Minnesota’s largest private companies by revenue by the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal in June 2025. The Company’s clinical support team consists of over 900 team members including hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated dentists in operating their dental practices. The Company’s network of affiliated dental practices has been operating for over fifty years, beginning with the establishment of the general dentistry group in 1972. The mission of the affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind the Company’s organization today.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Forward‑looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. These forward‑looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward‑looking statements because of, among other things, potential risks and uncertainties, such as:

Regulatory and compliance risk, including state dental corporate practice of dentistry and fee‑splitting restrictions, HIPAA and other privacy/cybersecurity obligations, and evolving healthcare and labor regulations;

Reimbursement risk, including risks related to payer mix, reimbursement rates, audit/recoupment activity, enrollment and collections timing, and dependence on significant third‑party payors;

Our ability to identify, acquire, integrate and effectively support affiliated practices and to execute de novo expansion, and the risk of undiscovered liabilities in acquisitions;

Dependence on affiliated dental practices and their clinical performance; our ability to attract, hire and retain dentists, specialists and hygienists; and risks related to ownership transitions of affiliated entities;

Competition for patients and clinicians in our markets and the impact on patient volumes and staffing;

Macroeconomic conditions, inflation and interest rates, and our geographic concentration, particularly in the Minnesota area.

A forward‑looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward‑looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.