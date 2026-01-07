Built In Honors Xealth as a Top 10 Best Startup to Work for in Seattle

Xealth Earns High Ranking on Built In’s Esteemed 2026 Best Places to Work Awards





SEATTLE, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leading digital health platform that brings diverse digital tools and care programs that benefit patients and providers, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

Xealth was honored in the top 10 on the Best Startups to Work for in Seattle list. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

“We built Xealth around a mission to strengthen the bond between medical care teams and their patients through familiar technologies and workflows,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Our team works hard to innovate and further that mission, which has delivered tangible benefits across clinical lines. We’re thrilled to be recognized for the collaborative culture we have nurtured as our company has evolved.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

About Xealth

Xealth created the leading digital health platform helping health systems deliver connected, personalized care at scale. Embedded in the EHR, it enables clinicians to prescribe, automate, and measure the impact of digital tools—including apps, services, and wearable data—within existing workflows. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

