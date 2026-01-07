Correction: Transactions of Managers and Closely Associated Persons

Attached are copies of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons. ATP Holdings ehf. announced two transactions, an acquisition of 4,812,257 shares in Alvotech on December 17, 2025, and a sale of 2,110,640 shares in Alvotech on December 19, 2025. The transaction price in both cases was SEK 44.06 per share.

(In the original version of the announcement issued on January 6, 2025, the December 19, 2025, transaction was incorrectly referred to as an acquisition of shares.)





