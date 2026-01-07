SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Year-End Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or “the Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 year-end report before market open on January 22, 2026, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company’s 2025 activities, including advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study, the 2025 Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, and environmental initiatives. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD’s year-end financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events North American callers: 1-833-752-3655 International callers: 1-647-846-8520



The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

