California Water Service Group Promotes Todd K. Peters and Thomas A. Scanlon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) announced today the promotion of Todd K. Peters to Vice President, Engineering and Thomas A. Scanlon to Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Peters began his career at the Company in 1993 and has held various positions, the most recent of which was Chief Engineering Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.

Scanlon joined the team in 2010 and most recently served as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Marquette University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

According to Chairman & CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki, both promotions are a recognition of the contributions that each has made to the Company’s success.

“Both of these promotions are well-deserved. Todd and Tom bring unique experience and expertise to our leadership team, and I congratulate them on their achievements to date,” Kropelnicki said.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

