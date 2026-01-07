Black Hills Corp. Completes Ready Wyoming 260-mile Electric Transmission Expansion Project

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced that it has completed construction and energized its 260-mile, $350 million Ready Wyoming electric transmission expansion project. The final phases of the project were placed in service on schedule in December 2025 and now interconnects the company’s electric systems in South Dakota and Wyoming.

"This transformative project will benefit our customers for decades to come, supporting our success in providing long-term value by delivering reliable and cost-effective energy to our customers," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "Ready Wyoming reduces reliance upon third-party transmission and allows us to provide customers with the value of expanded access to energy markets."

The project is expected to maintain long-term cost stability for customers, enhance system resiliency and access to power markets, support local economic growth, and facilitate future development of energy resources in Wyoming.

"Congratulations to our team and partners who did a remarkable job of meticulously planning and successfully executing this complex project to make our vision a reality in only three years since project approval," said Marne Jones, senior vice president and chief utility officer of Black Hills Corp. “This is a testament to our team’s ability to overcome challenges and deliver for our customers and communities."

Approximately $300 million of the total transmission investment is being recovered through the Wyoming Transmission Rider, with approximately $50 million of the remaining distribution investment expected to be recovered through base rates during the next rate review.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

