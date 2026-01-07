Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after the market closes Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, to discuss the company’s financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Call. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Sal Diaz

investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969