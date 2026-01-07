FCX: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Freeport-McMoran Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Freeport-McMoran Inc. (“Freeport” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FCX) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Freeport investments, you have until January 12, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Follow the link below for more information:

[ CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 15, 2022 through September 24, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges: 1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport’s workers; and (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk.

On September 9, 2025 Freeport announced the suspension of mining at its Grasberg Block Cave location in Indonesia. The Company blamed the closure on “a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint” that “blocked access to certain areas within the mine,” which trapped seven workers. On this news, the price of Freeport shares declined by $2.77 per share, or approximately 5.94%, from $46.66 per share on September 8, 2025 to close at $43.89 on September 9, 2025.

[ CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com