Make Named Best AI Automation Platform for 2026

New York, New York, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make, a leading integration and automation development platform, today announced that it has been recognized by HackerNoon as the best AI Automation Platform for 2026 in their article, “Best AI Automation Platforms for Building Smarter Workflows in 2026.”

Make Has Been Named Best AI Automation Platform for 2026

Make enables businesses of all sizes to automate complex workflows, integrate apps, and embed AI logic without writing code. With its visual drag-and-drop scenario builder and robust AI-powered automation capabilities, Make transforms manual, repetitive processes into efficient and scalable automated systems.

The platform supports thousands of integrations across today’s most widely used tools and services, allowing organizations to connect their tech stack seamlessly and build multi-step workflows that combine data, business logic, and AI-driven decision-making.

This recognition comes as Make continues to expand its global footprint and deepen its AI capabilities to meet the needs of modern businesses seeking to streamline operations and increase productivity.

About Make

Make is the leading visual platform for anyone to design, build, and automate anything—from tasks and workflows to apps and systems—without the need for coding skills. Make enables individuals, teams, and enterprises across all verticals to create powerful custom solutions that scale their businesses faster than ever. Make powers over 500,000+ organizations around the globe. Learn more about Make at www.make.com.

