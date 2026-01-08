New York, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Minute with Rhonda Swan Features David Rojas, Founder and CEO of Blue Castle Ventures and Evocraft Labs™, on Top Financial News Platforms





New York, NY, January 7, 2026 — The Wall Street Minute with David Rojas premieres January 12, 2026, airing across major financial media platforms, including Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, and Newsmax.

Hosted by media strategist and entrepreneur Rhonda Swan, the segment features an exclusive walk-and-talk interview with David Rojas, founder and CEO of Blue Castle Ventures and Evocraft Labs™. The episode offers a candid, on-the-ground conversation about the future of finance, personalized innovation, and the growing intersection of wealth, health, and human performance.





David Rojas is a Colombian entrepreneur and investor best known for founding Blue Castle Ventures, a multinational holding company operating across the United States, Canada, Chile, and Colombia. Through Blue Castle, Rojas has built a diversified ecosystem spanning alternative finance, biotechnology, real estate, and human enhancement technologies, all guided by a long-term value creation strategy.

Under his leadership, Blue Castle Ventures has launched pioneering initiatives such as Evocraft Labs™, a biotechnology division focused on longevity, regenerative medicine, and performance optimization. Known for his strategic foresight and disciplined execution, Rojas represents a new generation of leaders redefining the relationship between science, finance, and human advancement. His work reflects a clear mission: to build sustainable systems that expand human potential and reshape the future of health and prosperity.

During the interview, Rojas describes Blue Castle Ventures as an incubator for forward-thinking projects designed to anticipate market shifts before they occur. He identifies biotechnology as one of the most significant growth sectors over the next five years, positioning Blue Castle at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.

A central focus of the discussion is the company’s expansion into personalized health solutions through Evo Labs, where Blue Castle is developing treatments tailored to the individual. Rojas explains that the same philosophy behind customized financial strategies now guides their approach to health, recognizing that no two people respond the same way to treatment or investment.



Swan highlights Blue Castle’s broader mission of restoring leadership and empowering individuals through generational wealth creation across multiple platforms. Together, Swan and Rojas explore how education, personalization, and long-term thinking are reshaping both the financial and health landscapes.

The Wall Street Minute with David Rojas delivers concise, high-impact insights from influential leaders shaping the global economy, making complex ideas accessible to audiences worldwide.

Air Date: January 12, 2026

Platforms: Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, Newsmax

For more information and upcoming appearances, stay tuned to The Wall Street Minute.







