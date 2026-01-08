iKKO Partners with MediaTek and SIMO to Launch MindOne: A Card-Sized Smartphone Built for Always-On AI

Las Vegas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iKKO today announced a strategic collaboration with MediaTek and SIMO, a provider specializing in global redundancy mobile data connectivity, to jointly introduce MindOne, a new generation card-sized AI smartphone built around one principle: Always-On AI.





As AI evolves from a feature into an always-present personal intelligence, pervasive connectivity becomes foundational. AI must be ready when inspiration strikes, when tasks arise, and when communication is needed, without struggling to navigate available Wi-Fi, searching for hotspots, or shopping for reliable roaming SIMs.





By integrating MediaTek’s connectivity-first platform capabilities with SIMO’s global redundancy connectivity layer, MindOne is designed to help maintain AI service availability when primary networks become unreliable. This enables users to access AI-powered recording, translation, search, communication, and productivity tools globally in diverse real-world network conditions.





AI Is Not a “Feature” — It Is a State of Being Present





In many smartphones, AI appears only when connectivity is available. But mobile life is unpredictable—at airport gates, in unfamiliar cities, minutes before a meeting, during international calls, or the moment an idea emerges.





MindOne aims to move AI from occasionally available to continuously present:

- Always available: no waiting for Wi-Fi, no hotspot hunting, no roaming anxiety

- Always responsive: speak, capture, or note instantly—AI responds in real time

- Always present: more continuous experiences across countries, scenarios, and networks





When connectivity fades into the background, AI can take the foreground. That is the foundation of MindOne’s Always-On AI.





Building the Connectivity Foundation for Always-On AI with vSIM





For MindOne, connectivity is not a standalone feature; it is the infrastructure that enables AI. When data connections fail, AI is reduced to offline tools. When connectivity feels as natural as breathing, AI can operate as a true personal intelligence.





Through vSIM and SIMO Virtual SIM™, MindOne is designed to deliver:

- Instant fallback mobile data connectivity when primary Wi-Fi or physical SIM networks are unavailable

- A supplemental connectivity layer for cross-border and on-the-move scenarios

- No SIM swapping and no complex roaming setup

- A connectivity mechanism designed to support continuity of AI services in constrained network conditions





The result is a simple, intuitive experience: wherever you are, AI is there—whenever you need it, AI responds.





MediaTek × iKKO: A Platform Designed for Connectivity-First Devices





MindOne is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 platform, a chipset platform optimized for low power consumption and reliable connectivity, well suited for connectivity-first smart devices. With MediaTek’s technical support, iKKO completed MindOne’s hardware and software development on this platform, enabling system-level optimization for connectivity management across diverse environments.





Supported by its patented Virtual SIM™ technology, SIMO provides configuration-free fallback data connectivity across 140+ countries, helping MindOne maintain a more resilient Always-On AI experience across complex and unpredictable network environments. Availability may vary by country and local network conditions.





“AI becomes truly meaningful only when it is always available. Our vision for MindOne is clear: AI should never disappear simply because the network becomes unreliable. By integrating MediaTek’s chipset platform with SIMO’s global fallback connectivity, MindOne delivers a more resilient Always-On AI experience, one designed to work across countries, environments, and real-world conditions.”

— Echo Chan, CEO of iKKO





“In the era of AI-powered devices, connectivity is no longer just a utility, it is the foundation of intelligent experiences. SIMO Virtual SIM™ provides a global fallback connectivity layer across 140+ countries, helping maintain AI service continuity when Wi-Fi or primary carrier networks become unreliable.”

— Jing Liu, CEO of SIMO





“MediaTek’s chipset platforms are designed to enable reliable connectivity, low power consumption, and strong performance for AI and IoT devices. Through our collaboration with iKKO and SIMO, MindOne demonstrates how multilayer connectivity and system-level optimization can deliver a dependable Always-On AI experience for users worldwide.”

— CK Wang, VP and GM of the IoT Business Unit, MediaTek





MindOne: Card-Sized, Yet Built for a Global Always-On AI Experience





Staying true to iKKO’s product philosophy of ultra-lightweight, ultra-portable, and ultra-intelligent, MindOne integrates into a card-sized form factor:

- Instant global fallback mobile data connectivity when primary Wi-Fi or cellular networks are unavailable or unstable (Powered by MediaTek platform + SIMO vSIM)

- Dual-system experience: Android + iKKO AI OS

- Local AI tools designed for work, study, travel, and focus

- Low-power, all-day battery life in an ultra-portable design





MindOne makes connectivity a natural part of the AI experience—so AI can truly move with the user.







Availability





MindOne will be available globally starting February 8, 2026, at a suggested retail price of US$329–US$499.

MindOne makes its debut at CES 2026.

For more information, please visit ikko.com .





About iKKO

iKKO is a global AI technology brand dedicated to creating lighter, freer, and more emotionally connected technology products. MindOne represents iKKO’s latest exploration into ultra-portable Always-On AI devices.





About MediaTek

MediaTek is a global leader in semiconductor and connectivity platforms, driving innovation across mobile communications, smart devices, and IoT ecosystems.





About SIMO

SIMO’s mission is to provide reliable global redundancy mobile data connectivity when primary networks are unavailable or unstable. With coverage across 140+ countries, SIMO complements Wi-Fi and primary carrier networks by extending resilience and reach across borders.