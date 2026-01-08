Statement from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on the Release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030

Chicago, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics acknowledges the release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030 (DGAs). While many recommendations align with longstanding nutrition science, other elements raise concerns that could be detrimental to public health.

What the Academy Supports:

Encouraging nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Recommendations to limit highly processed foods and added sugars.

Maintaining a limit of no more than 10% of total calories from saturated fat, while prioritizing healthier fats.

Increased attention to fiber and microbiome health.

Where the Academy Has Concerns:

Saturated Fat: Emphasis on butter, beef tallow, red meat and full fat diary is inconsistent with the recommendation of limiting saturated fat to 10% of total calories. Evidence shows that these foods are high in saturated fat, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dairy: The new guidelines do not consider individuals who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.

The new guidelines do not consider individuals who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products. Low-calorie non-nutritive sweeteners: The guidelines emphasize moderation even though evidence to date indicates they are generally considered safe within acceptable intake limits.

The guidelines emphasize moderation even though evidence to date indicates they are generally considered safe within acceptable intake limits. Synthetic food dyes: Consistent with the Academy’s Nutrition Fact Check, research suggests a small subset of children may be sensitive to synthetic food dyes. However, findings are inconsistent, and additional research is needed to better understand the relationship between diet, food additives and behavior.

“Some of the recommendations in the DGAs are not aligned with the current body of evidence and will create challenges for implementation, particularly across federal nutrition programs that serve millions of Americans,” said said 2025-2026 Academy President Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND. “Registered dietitian nutritionists and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered, play a critical role in applying the DGAs in ways that protect public health and meet the needs of a broad spectrum of populations. However, elements of this version of the guidelines will make that work difficult.”

