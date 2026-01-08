1Play and MOONTON Games Introduce First Official M Series Trading Card Collection in Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

Singapore, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOONTON Games, the international video game company behind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with 1Play, a rising brand in youth-focused cultural collectibles. As the Official Trading Card Partner of the M7 World Championship (M7), 1Play will roll out a multi-year lineup of M Series collectible cards that pays homage to the tournament's qualified teams. Featuring M Series teams, players, key competitive moments and more, the launch aims to enrich the MLBB Esports experience by allowing fans to relive the tournament's legacy through physical collectibles.





Designed to bring fans closer to the competitive action, the partnership extends MLBB Esports engagement beyond viewership. Through the collectible cards, the title's passionate fanbase will be able to connect with the M Series, its teams, and its players both during and outside of tournament periods.

According to Esports Charts , MLBB emerged as 2024's most popular mobile esports title with over 475 million Hours Watched (HW). At the heart of the MLBB Esports circuit stands the M Series, the title's flagship international tournament. Uniting players and fans from across the world, the M Series has become the main competitive stage for the world's best MLBB teams and a driver of the game's global esports ecosystem. In previous editions, the M6 and M5 reached 4.13 million and 5.06 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV) respectively. The tournaments ranked ninth and sixth amongst the most-watched esports events of all time, according to Esports Charts . Backed by millions of viewers and a seven-year legacy of competitive excellence, the M Series has established itself amongst the biggest names in global sports and entertainment.

Just as trading cards have been a cornerstone of fan culture in traditional sports such as the National Basketball Association (NBA), English Premier League (EPL), and the FIFA World Cup—the MLBB Official Trading Card collection brings this longstanding tradition to MLBB Esports. It celebrates the game's competitive excellence while giving fans a tangible way to connect with the M Series, commemorate iconic moments, and honour the players who define its legacy. Its launch also extends a global, time-honoured collectibles tradition into MLBB Esports, creating a new avenue for the community to engage with the tournament beyond the screen.

Through this partnership, MOONTON Games and 1Play will introduce the M Series' first official trading card system, which includes:

All 22 participating teams and all players competing at the M7

A premium lineup of Player Signature Cards, Jersey & Materials Cards, and Match Moments Cards

Two flagship product lines for the M7: the Super Series and the Elite Series

Fans will be able to purchase the collections through 1Play's official platforms and participate in offline retail experiences, pop-up events, card-trading sessions, exclusive onsite drops, and other interactive activities at future M Series editions. By integrating digital touchpoints with offline engagement, the partnership aims to strengthen the presence of MLBB Esports in global mainstream culture through an immersive collectibles experience for fans.

At the same time, as 1Play’s key strategic retail and offline experience partner across Southeast Asia and other core markets, OH!SOME will establish a long-term and stable collaboration framework with 1Play, playing a deep role in the overall planning and ongoing development of offline showcasing, retail infrastructure, and fan engagement experiences for the official M Series esports trading card collection. 1Play and OH!SOME will work closely across product presentation, spatial design, and user experience, jointly defining new standards for esports collectibles within offline consumer and cultural spaces.

With over 180 stores across Asia—including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong of China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines—OH!SOME has developed into a beloved and widely recognized regional retail brand. Leveraging OH!SOME’s established regional retail network and its strategic presence in major urban consumer hubs, 1Play will collaborate with OH!SOME to advance the rollout of offline experiences. Fans will be able to purchase, showcase, and engage with official 1Play card packs and trading cards at selected OH!SOME locations, achieving an explosive market presence for M Series collectibles across core cities.

Adrian Cher, Global Head of Partnerships, MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: This partnership with 1Play marks a strategic step in how we extend MLBB Esports beyond the screen and into the everyday lives of our fans. As trading cards gain renewed traction among younger audiences, this partnership allows us to connect with the next generation through an avenue that reflects their interests and self-expression. By bringing the M Series into physical collectibles, we're not only enriching the M7 experience, but also reinforcing MLBB's place alongside traditional sports ecosystems where memorabilia plays a central role in fan culture. The upcoming collectibles launch reflects our long-term commitment to building MLBB Esports as a global sports and entertainment IP."

AnJie, Founder & CEO of 1Play, said: "1Play is dedicated to creating collectible items that resonate with young audiences and express cultural identity. Our partnership with MOONTON Games represents a milestone in the development of esports collectibles. We aim to build a defining collectible ecosystem for this era—one that allows every fan to record their passion, celebrate their heroes, and collect the moments that matter."

The 1Play × M Series Official Trading Card Collection is scheduled to launch during the M7, with its first edition dedicated to the tournament. Additional experiences—including team collaborations, onsite exclusives, signing sessions, and community-driven fan events—will be rolled out to further expand the cultural reach of MLBB esports.

With the M7, the M Series marks its return to Jakarta for the first time since the M4 in 2022. Set for January 2026, the tournament will unite 22 of the world's best teams to compete for the USD 1,000,000 prize pool . This edition promises to be the largest and most exciting yet as Indonesia—home to MLBB's most passionate fanbase—hosts the tournament.

For media queries or interview requests, please contact:

Email: marketing@1play.com