Integer Holdings Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Integer Holdings Corporation - ITGR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 9, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Integer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2025, the Company disclosed a lower full-year 2025 sales guidance to a range between $1.840 billion and $1.854 billion, well short of analysts’ estimates, as well as expected net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% and 4% for the full year of 2026, among other things, due to the market adoption of its products being slower than anticipated.

On this news, the price of Integer’s shares fell $35.22 per share, or more than 32%, from a closing price of $109.11 per share on October 22, 2025, to a closing price of $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025.

The case is West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Integer Holdings Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-10251.

