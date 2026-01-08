Don Gray announces Disposition of Shares of Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being issued in accordance with the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. On January 7, 2026, Don T. Gray disposed of 100,000 common shares ("Shares") of Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. ("Lotus Creek"). Mr. Gray is a director of Lotus Creek.

Prior to the disposition, Mr. Gray held, controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, 4,076,925 Shares representing 10.19% of the total issued and outstanding Shares and following the disposition, Mr. Gray holds, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, 3,976,925 Shares representing 9.94% of the total issued and outstanding Shares.

In addition, Mr. Gray currently holds options ("Options") to purchase 60,150 Shares with an exercise price of $1.34 per Share. None of the Options held by Mr. Gray have vested and as such the Options are not presently exercisable. If the Options were exercisable and Mr. Gray exercised all of such Options, he would hold, control or direct, directly or indirectly, 4,037,075 Shares representing 10.09% of the total issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares were disposed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a sale price of $1.64 per Share for an aggregate sale price of $164,000.

The Shares were sold for investment purposes. Mr. Gray may, from time to time, acquire additional Shares or exercise Options, or dispose of some or all of his current or additional Shares as part of his normal investment activities.

Mr. Gray intends to file an early warning report relating to this press release on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Lotus Creek's issuer profile. The address of the head office of Lotus Creek is 520 5 Ave SW, Suite 900, Calgary, AB, T2P 3R7.

Once filed, a copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Mitchell Harris, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Creek at 403-444-1465.