authID and TurboCheck Selected by Global Workforce Solutions Provider to Address the Surge of Employment Identity Fraud

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that one of the world’s largest workforce solutions providers has selected authID and technology partner TurboCheck to protect its hiring, onboarding, and daily workforce operations from a fast-growing wave of employment identity fraud.

The addition of this leading global workforce solutions provider underscores the continued momentum of authID’s workforce-verification business and validates the company’s ability to stop the rise of AI-generated impostors infiltrating global enterprises.

“Hiring fraud has become one of the most urgent and dangerous threats facing the modern workplace,” said Emmanuel Toutain, Founder and CEO of TurboCheck. “Our partnership with authID brings together two powerful technologies to ensure that organizations can verify workers in real time, at scale, and across regions. We are proud to support our workforce solutions customer as they strengthen their global hiring security.”

According to Gartner, by 2028 one in four job candidates worldwide will be fake, driven by AI-fabricated IDs, synthetic profiles, and machine-generated interview responses. Once hired, these impostors can steal sensitive data, plant malware, or commit large-scale financial fraud. The financial liability for companies caused by hiring fraud is substantial, including direct monetary losses, legal fees from negligent hiring lawsuits that can reach millions of dollars, and significant damage to productivity and reputation. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) estimates that organizations lose an average of 5% of their annual revenue to occupational fraud, which often originates with a dishonest hire.

Major employers are now accelerating the adoption of identity-verified interviews and trusted onboarding workflows to protect their organizations from AI generated photo IDs, synthetic, seemingly legitimate resumes and even use of AI bots during live video interviews.

The global workforce solutions provider will deploy TurboCheck's fraud detection tools, which are powered by authID Proof™ and authID Verified™, to validate candidates before interviews, authenticate workers during onboarding, and ensure ongoing trust throughout the employee lifecycle. The combined solution with TurboCheck provides:

Deepfake-resistant biometric verification powered by liveness detection

Global document verification supporting regional and cross-border hiring

Geolocation and identity corroboration to confirm candidate presence

Seamless pre-interview validation, preventing fake applicants from ever entering the hiring funnel

By complementing strong background checking with biometric identity assurance, authID progresses beyond passive signals from paperwork and device to provide proof of life, linking the actual human to the documentation provided.

This latest deployment underscores authID’s unparalleled ability to solve hiring-fraud use cases where traditional Know Your Customer (KYC) methods fall short. It also builds on the company’s workforce-verification momentum with key partners, who stand against the infiltration of human resources by opportunists, professional criminals, state-sponsored fraudsters, and cyber-thieves. As the corporate world continues its momentum toward a remote workforce, the combined solution of authID and TurboCheck represents an expanding opportunity to secure the labor pool, and safeguard across additional enterprises, even as bogus applicants leverage digital tools to falsify their credentials.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the hiring landscape, and those changes are not always for the better. Employers worldwide are now confronting a new class of threats, from deepfake job candidates to AI-generated identities designed to bypass traditional screening,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “The customer’s selection of authID and TurboCheck reinforces our shared commitment to building a safer, trusted global workforce. Together, we are ensuring that companies can hire confidently, protect their data, and verify the authenticity of every worker from the very first interaction.”

As remote and hybrid work remain widespread, the need for trusted workforce identity verification is escalating across staffing, recruiting, gig-economy platforms, and global enterprises. With this partnership, authID continues to provide the foundation for that trust and safeguard the extensive enterprise hiring industry.

For more information on how authID combats one of the most common forms of workforce infiltration, download their whitepaper on deepfakes here.

