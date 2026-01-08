Vbot SuperDog Makes Its CES 2026 Debut, Signaling the Rise of Consumer Embodied AI

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2026 has kicked off in Las Vegas, widely seen as the year when AI truly steps into the real world. Vbot made its CES debut with its SuperDog, which stood out for its no-remote-control operation, real-time environmental understanding, and proactive following capabilities. These features enabled direct visitor interaction, making it one of the most crowd-drawing robotic products at the show.





Among technology-showcase robots, Vbot SuperDog does not pursue extreme specifications. Instead, it stands out for its intuitive design and readiness for everyday household use, highlighting the growing viability of consumer-grade embodied intelligence.

On the show floor, SuperDog demonstrated this practicality by towing a fully loaded camping trailer. Powered by fully self-developed N45 high-performance permanent-magnet joint motors—each weighing 0.4 kg and delivering 24.5 Nm of torque—it supports a 12 kg payload and up to 100 kg of towing capacity, addressing common transport needs in camping and outdoor travel across North American and European households.

When a staff member said, “Take me to the Central Hall,” Vbot SuperDog immediately activated its intelligent navigation. With advanced perception and on-device AI, it continuously interpreted its surroundings and planned its path without remote control. Even in crowded exhibition corridors, it moved smoothly, avoided obstacles, and stayed close to its owner.

At the same time, the all-purpose expansion backplate enabled the robot to deliver beverages to visitors, making it one of the busiest “intelligent guides” on the show floor. In that moment, it moved beyond a static exhibit to become a true Physical Agent—one designed to be “with you, for you.”

More importantly, its rounded, edge-free body and anti-pinch joint design ensure safety during close human-robot interaction. Expressive movements and gaze feedback inspired by animation principles give it a genuine sense of life, shifting perception from a cold machine to a household companion guided by “Made to Be Near.”

The signal from CES 2026 is unmistakable: robots are moving beyond demonstrations to real-world problem solving. With its practical, life-oriented design, Vbot SuperDog is among the robots most likely to enter homes worldwide. The global edition is expected to launch in Q2 2026, starting in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6270d8-1486-424f-8709-65d063c190b6