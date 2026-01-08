Transaction in Own Shares

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 162,102 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.5372 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:January 07, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:162,102
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.32
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.795
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):13.5372
  

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,560,126 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,560,126 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
935113.4899$13.78$13.34ARCX
83813.6233$13.78$13.41ASPN
70013.6710$13.77$13.44BAML
104013.5178$13.68$13.43BATS
70013.6414$13.76$13.43BATY
20013.4350$13.44$13.43BIDS
80013.4400$13.44$13.44CPGX
10013.4400$13.44$13.44EDGA
34713.6433$13.69$13.43EDGX
12772513.5197$13.80$13.32IEXG
30013.6900$13.69$13.69JPMX
10013.4400$13.44$13.44LEVL
41013.6840$13.69$13.68SGMT
815913.6109$13.78$13.41UBSA
20013.7000$13.74$13.66XBOS
30013.6640$13.72$13.44XCIS
502813.5283$13.78$13.35XNAS
580413.5060$13.73$13.41XNYS
Trading venueCurrency   
NYSEUSD$13.5372162,102  


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy
  

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


