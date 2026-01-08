Reykjavík, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gullframleiðsla ársins 2025 um 6.600 únsur1, yfir miðgildi framleiðslumarkmiðs ársins (6-7 þús. únsur)

og



Samkomulag við stjórnvöld um samfélagsleg áhrif og sjálfbærni („Impact Benefit Agreement“)

Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), tilkynnir með ánægju að gullframleiðsla ársins 2025 í Nalunaq hafi numið um 6.600 únsum1, sem er yfir miðgildi áður útgefins framleiðslumarkmiðs ársins, sem var á bilinu 6–7 þúsund únsur.

Helstu atriði:

Gullframleiðsla ársins 2025 var um 6.600 únsur 1 , yfir miðgildi 6-7 þúsund únsa framleiðslubils.

, yfir miðgildi 6-7 þúsund únsa framleiðslubils. Gert er ráð fyrir því að námuvinnsla og framleiðsla haldist stöðug inn í nýja árið.

Samkomulag um samfélagsleg áhrif og sjálfbærni (e. Impact Benefit Agreement - IBA ) fyrir Nalunaq-námuna hefur verið samþykkt af stjórnvöldum.

fyrir Nalunaq-námuna hefur verið samþykkt af stjórnvöldum. Framleiðslumarkmið og afkomuspá fyrir árið 2026 verða kynnt í lok febrúar 2026.

Eldur Ólafsson, forstjóri Amaroq:

„Ég er mjög ánægður að tilkynna að gullframleiðsla okkar árið 2025 hafi verið yfir miðgildi framleiðslumarkmiðs okkar á fyrsta ári gangsetningar Nalunaq-námunnar. Eftir að tímabundinni stöðvun framleiðslu lauk á fjórða ársfjórðungi hefur bæði vinnsla og námurekstur gengið vel og í samræmi við væntingar okkar fyrir fyrsta áfanga. Markmið okkar er að auka endurheimtuhlutfallið í um 90% þegar vinnu við 2. áfanga lýkur á öðrum ársfjórðungi 2026.

Við erum jafnframt afar stolt af því að samkomulag um samfélagsleg áhrif og sjálfbærni fyrir Nalunaq-námuna hafi verið samþykkt. Þetta er mikilvægur áfangi, ekki aðeins fyrir Amaroq, heldur einnig staðfesting á þeirri jákvæðu þróun sem á sér stað í námuiðnaði í Grænlandi. Ég vil nota þetta tækifæri til að þakka öllu starfsfólki okkar á svæðinu, sem og undirverktökum, fyrir ómetanlegt framlag við uppbyggingu og gangsetningu vinnslunnar í Nalunaq. Ég hlakka til að færa markaðnum frekari fréttir á nýju ári þegar við hefjum gangsetningu 2. áfanga.“

Frekari upplýsingar um samkomulagið má finna í fréttatilkynningu á vefsíðu stjórnvalda í Grænlandi með því að smella hér

Vísar til þess magns gulls sem framleitt var á árinu 2025 og inniheldur áætlað magn gullþykknis (e. gold concentrate) sem steypt var í stangir þann 1. janúar 2026 til að hámarka endurheimtir í steypunar-ferlinu.

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objective is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metal assets in Greenland. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Nalunaq Gold Mine, currently in production and ramp up, and supported by a growing pipeline of high-grade satellite gold targets across South and West Greenland.

Amaroq also acquired a 100% interest in the Black Angel zinc-lead-silver project in West Greenland, historically one of Greenland’s highest-grade base metal operations, where the Company is advancing studies to evaluate the potential for future redevelopment as part of its emerging West Greenland Hub strategy.

Beyond gold and base metals, Amaroq controls a broad portfolio of strategic metal licences across South Greenland, including advanced exploration projects at Stendalen (copper-nickel sulphides) and within the Sava Belt, where the Company is exploring for copper, nickel, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act

