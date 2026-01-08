Director Declaration



Admiral Group plc (the "Company") confirms that Mike Rogers, Chair of the Company, is to be appointed an independent Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair of Nationwide Building Society with effect from 1 April 2026. Following a handover period, it is expected that Mike will assume the role of Chair on 16 July 2026, subject to his appointment being approved at the Nationwide Building Society Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2026.

