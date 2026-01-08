Engitix Announces $25 Million Series A Extension Financing by Existing Investor Mike Platt to Advance ECM-Targeted Therapeutics in Solid Tumors and Fibrosis

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engitix Ltd (“Engitix”), a biotech company targeting the extracellular matrix (ECM) to develop transformative therapies for cancer and fibrosis, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A extension financing, by Netherton Investments, a fund investing on behalf of Mike Platt, the co-founder and Managing Director of BlueCrest Capital Management.

Proceeds will be used to continue preclinical development across Engitix’s proprietary ECM-targeted pipeline in solid tumors and fibrosis, and to further expand and apply Engitix’s platform built on one of the largest proprietary ECM datasets in these diseases. Engitix leverages deep, high-resolution ECM data to identify disease-associated signatures and translate them into therapeutics designed to act precisely within diseased tissue microenvironments.

“Closing this financing strengthens our ability to translate Engitix’s unique ECM understanding into a growing pipeline of targeted therapeutics,” said Giuseppe Mazza, CEO and Co-Founder of Engitix. “Our platform and dataset position us to accelerate preclinical development across oncology and fibrosis programs and build differentiated, ECM-targeted therapeutics with the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes.”

Mike Platt, Investor Director, added: “Engitix has developed a compelling strategy at the intersection of data, biology, and drug development. I’m pleased to continue supporting Engitix as it advances its programs in fibrosis and solid tumors.”

About Engitix Therapeutics

Engitix Therapeutics is a biotech company developing therapies that target the extracellular matrix (ECM) to treat cancer and fibrosis. By integrating large-scale ECM datasets with translational biology and drug development, Engitix aims to build a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics designed to act within disease tissue microenvironments.

The Company has a strategic drug discovery partnership with Dompé farmaceutici and development collaborations with Takeda in advanced fibrotic liver diseases.

Headquartered in Westworks, White City Place, London, UK. Investors include Netherton Investments (a fund investing on behalf of Mike Platt) and Dompé farmaceutici S.P.A.

