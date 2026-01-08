Scaffolding Industry Report 2025: Infrastructure Projects, Urbanization, and Smart City Initiatives Fuel Demand - Long-term Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scaffolding Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The scaffolding market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $55.95 billion in 2024 to $75.94 billion by 2029. With a steady CAGR of 6.2%, this expansion is propelled by global infrastructure projects, rising construction activities, and the proliferation of smart city initiatives. The adoption of advanced technologies, including modular scaffolding systems and 3D modeling, alongside the utilization of durable materials and automated systems, is setting new industry standards.

Rising urbanization is a significant driver, necessitating more residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. For instance, public construction spending reached approximately $511.6 billion in the U.S. by May 2025. A key factor in the market's expansion is the implementation of sophisticated scaffold transportation systems that enhance safety and efficiency. In January 2025, Alimak Group AB introduced the Alimak STS 300 system, facilitating vertical and horizontal movement of materials, improving both safety and productivity at construction sites.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In August 2022, RSK Group acquired MG Scaffolding to bolster its service portfolio and enhance capabilities across construction and engineering sectors. Key players like BrandSafway Inc., Altrad Co., and PERI SE are driving innovation in this competitive market.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a substantial share of the market, projected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The scope of the market report covers an extensive geographic range, including major economies such as China, the USA, and India, highlighting the global scale of market operations.

Trade tensions, especially the escalation of U.S. tariffs, are influencing market dynamics by raising material costs and impacting profit margins for construction equipment manufacturers. This economic climate necessitates strategies like local sourcing and modular construction to maintain project feasibility and cost-effectiveness.

The scaffolding market encompasses various products such as scaffold frames and adjustable base jacks, with values calculated at the factory gate level. The market research report delivers critical insights into market size, trends, opportunities, and competitive landscape, equipping stakeholders with essential information for strategic planning and market penetration.

Markets Covered: Supported Scaffolds, Suspended Scaffolds, Pump Jack Scaffolding, Wooden and Bamboo Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, and more.

Supported Scaffolds, Suspended Scaffolds, Pump Jack Scaffolding, Wooden and Bamboo Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, and more. Materials: Aluminum, Steel, Wood, and others.

Aluminum, Steel, Wood, and others. End-Users:Construction, Infrastructure Development, Oil and Gas, Shipbuilding, Energy, and more.

