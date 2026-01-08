Electric School Bus Fleet Management Global Market Report 2025-20209 and 2034: Integration of AI-based Systems, V2g Technology, and Advancements in Telematics and Smart Charging Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric School Bus Fleet Management Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric school bus fleet management market is witnessing unprecedented growth, projected to expand from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025 and further to $2.54 billion by 2029, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 20.2%. This growth is fueled by rising fuel costs, urbanization, climate change awareness, and government subsidies. Key drivers also include the integration of AI-based systems, vehicle-to-grid technology, and advancements in telematics and smart charging infrastructure.

The sector's expansion is significantly influenced by the escalating demand for sophisticated school transportation services. As metropolitan areas expand, the need for efficient and reliable student transport solutions becomes paramount, necessitating advanced fleet management systems. Such systems enhance route planning, vehicle tracking, and operational efficiency to manage student transportation networks effectively. Reports indicate that student transportation expenditures rose 14.5% from fiscal year 2021 to 2022, driving further market growth.

Industry leaders are focusing on next-generation electric bus platforms to enhance passenger safety and sustainability. An example is Switch Mobility's launch of the Switch EiV 12 platform, designed for various applications and offering exceptional efficiency and range. Additionally, in September 2025, Zonar strengthened its market position by acquiring ez enRoute, enhancing its capability to manage electric and connected school bus fleets through advanced IoT and AI-driven solutions.

The North American region dominated the market in 2024, with significant contributions expected from Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more. However, the market's trajectory is also shaped by evolving trade relations and tariffs globally. The 2025 tariff hikes are particularly impacting the transportation sector, raising costs for vehicles and maintenance, and affecting the adoption of greener technologies.

Technological innovations remain a cornerstone of market growth, with major players like Verizon Connect, BYD, Daimler Truck AG, and others leading initiatives in fleet tracking, battery management, and predictive maintenance. These companies are pivotal in delivering solutions that encompass real-time GPS tracking, driver performance monitoring, and passenger safety, reflecting a comprehensive shift toward data-driven, sustainable practices.

The global electric school bus fleet management market report provides in-depth statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. It delivers a holistic view of current market scenarios and future prospects, supporting businesses in navigating the dynamic environment and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

The report covers key regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, and focuses on countries like the USA, Canada, China, India, and others, reflecting a broad geographical scope. The market is defined by revenues generated within specified geographies by the sale of related goods and services, highlighting the economic significance of the sector across diverse regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services; Fleet Tracking and Monitoring; Charging Management; Maintenance Management; Route Optimization; Safety and Security.

Software, Hardware, Services; Fleet Tracking and Monitoring; Charging Management; Maintenance Management; Route Optimization; Safety and Security. Deployment Modes: Cloud-Based, On-Premises.

Cloud-Based, On-Premises. End-Users: Public Schools, Private Schools, School Districts.

Public Schools, Private Schools, School Districts. Subsegments: Fleet Management Software, Telematics Software, Onboard Telematics Devices, GPS Trackers, and more.

Companies Featured

Verizon Connect

BYD Company Limited

Daimler Truck AG

First Student Inc.

Transdev Group SA

Blue Bird Corporation

Lion Electric Company

Geotab Inc.

Zeelo Inc.

BP Pulse

Highland Electric Fleets LLC

TRINETRA WIRELESS

Ezlogz Inc.

Nuvve Holding Corp

BasiGo Ltd

Envirotech Vehicles Inc.

Ampcontrol Technologies Inc.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd

RideZum Inc.

BetterFleet.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9w27n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment