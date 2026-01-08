Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034: Innovations in IoT-enabled Systems, AI-powered Management, and Resilient Backup Solutions Represent Key Growth Areas

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center transfer switches and switchgears market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $3.0 billion in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth trajectory continues, expecting to reach $4.86 billion by 2029, fueled by the rising demand for AI and machine learning workloads and enhanced focus on sustainable energy integration.

Key trends in this expansive market include the innovation of IoT-enabled smart switchgear and the adoption of scalable system designs. Innovations such as AI-powered power management and the integration of renewable energy sources are driving the market forward. Furthermore, real-time monitoring paired with predictive maintenance technologies is set to redefine operational efficiencies.

The proliferation of smart grids, facilitating efficient energy management, is a pivotal factor bolstering this market. These grids enable seamless data exchange, vital for the operation of data center transfer switches and switchgears. For instance, in May 2023, the UK announced that 32.4 million smart and advanced meters were operational, reflecting the advancing smart grid infrastructure.

Innovation in product technology is apparent, with companies developing high endurance mechanisms. An example from March 2023 is Cummins Inc.'s introduction of UL1008-certified transfer switches featuring integrated Bypass Isolation Transfer Switch solutions, which enhance reliability and reduce downtime significantly.

Strategic acquisitions further enhance market diversity. In June 2024, Betoule Legrand & Co. expanded its infrastructure offerings through the acquisition of Davenham Switchgear Limited, a move that promises increased capabilities in white and grey spaces within data centers.

Major players shaping this industry include Tescom Elektronik Anonim Sirketi, Siemens AG, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB, and several others. North America leads as the largest region in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years.

Global trade dynamics, marked by tariff alterations, are affecting this market. Companies are adapting by relocating operations and redesigning products to mitigate dependencies on tariff-impacted components.

Transfer switches and switchgears are indispensable in regulating electrical power distribution within data centers, ensuring uninterrupted power supply by managing transitions between power sources. These components are intrinsic to the operational reliability and energy optimization of high-demand environments.

The market encompasses sales of diverse components such as automatic transfer switches, static transfer switches, power distribution units, busways, and circuit breakers. The comprehensive market research report offers insights into the industry's current state and future prospects, providing essential data for stakeholders aiming to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Type: Transfer Switch Type; Switchgear Type

Component: Enclosures, Contacts, Control Systems, Relays and Circuit Breakers, Metering Units, Transformers

Application: Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge Data Centers

End-User: IT, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing

By Transfer Switch Type: Automatic, Manual, Static Transfer Switch

By Switchgear Type: Low, Medium, High Voltage Switchgear

