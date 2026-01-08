Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The quantum artificial intelligence-powered digital advertising bidding market is on an impressive growth trajectory, expected to escalate from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, fueled by a CAGR of 29.5%. This surge is largely driven by increased use of machine learning for ad targeting, heightened demand for real-time bidding capabilities, significant investments in digital ad infrastructure, and the intricate nature of consumer behavior analytics.

Forecasts predict the market size will balloon to $5.63 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 29.2%. This anticipated growth is spurred by the rising need for hyper-personalized ads, the adoption of multi-channel marketing, and stringent regulatory demands for privacy-compliant solutions. Businesses are leaning more towards automated bid adjustments, blockchain integration for transparent bidding, and real-time data for dynamic ad delivery to optimize cross-platform ad campaigns.

A pivotal factor driving this market is the investment in quantum computing technologies, which enables faster data processing and enhanced ad optimization algorithms. In 2024, investments from over 30 countries in quantum technology reached $15 billion, marking a remarkable leap from $2.3 billion in 2021, as reported by ECIPE.

Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud-based solutions is substantially accelerating market growth. These solutions offer scalability and real-time processing benefits essential for optimizing AI-driven ad bidding. Eurostat indicated a rise in cloud computing usage among EU enterprises to 45.2% in December 2023.

Companies leading the market include NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., with North America currently dominating and Asia-Pacific catching up rapidly. D-Wave Quantum Inc.'s collaboration with the Interpublic Group in 2023 exemplifies the industry's drive towards leveraging quantum computing for refining marketing campaigns.

The market is sensitive to global trade dynamics, particularly the U.S. tariffs introduced in 2025, which are reshaping IT and digital ad landscapes by increasing operational costs. Companies are responding by boosting domestic chip production and embracing AI-driven solutions for better resilience.

The research report on the quantum AI-powered digital advertising bidding market offers extensive insights into market stats, including global sizes, regional shares, competitor analysis, and forecasts. It encompasses all aspects vital for capitalizing on industry trends, examining the integration of quantum computing with AI for ad optimization across various sectors including retail, finance, and telecommunications.

The geographical coverage of the report extends from North America and Europe to Asia-Pacific, detailing the market dynamics in countries like the USA, China, and Germany. This comprehensive analysis is vital for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape of digital ad bidding influenced by technological breakthroughs and international trade policies.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Bidding Type: Real-Time Bidding, Programmatic Direct, Private Marketplace, Open Auction

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Application: Display Advertising, Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Other Applications

By End-User: Retail and E-commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Platform Solutions, Analytics Tools, Audience Targeting Solutions, Campaign Systems, Data Software

By Hardware: Quantum Units, Computing Infrastructure, Networking Equipment, Storage Systems, Accelerators

By Services: Consulting, System Integration, Managed Services, Training, R&D Services

Key Companies: NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Magnite Inc., RTB House S.A., Scibids Technology SAS, etc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Market Characteristics Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Market Trends and Strategies Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Market - Macro Economic Scenario Global Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Quantum Artificial Intelligence-Powered Digital Advertising Bidding Market Segmentation Market Regional and Country Analysis Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Other Major and Innovative Companies Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions Recent Developments High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Companies Featured

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Taboola.com Ltd.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Magnite Inc.

RTB House S.A.

Rishabh Software Pvt. Ltd.

Scibids Technology SAS

Xandr Inc.

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

SmartyAds Inc.

Marin Software Incorporated

Instinctools GmbH

Zapata Computing Inc.

Omneky Inc.

Blueqat Inc.

Matrix Marketing Group Inc.

Strangeworks Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv8g3u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment