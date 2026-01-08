$43.36 Bn Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnostics market is on a trajectory to reach $43.36 billion by 2034, growing from $27.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06% until 2029. The market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising investments in research and development, and government initiatives. Despite challenges such as limited healthcare infrastructure and the inherent complexity of ASD, opportunities abound.

Segment-wise, the autistic disorder segment is set to dominate, accounting for 52.82% of the total market in 2024, with an expected growth rate of 5.46% from 2024 to 2029. In terms of distribution channels, drug stores and retail pharmacies lead, while online pharmacies emerge as the fastest-growing segment with a staggering CAGR of 13.00% during the same period.

Service-wise, behavioral approaches captured 46.21% of the market share in 2024. However, early intervention services are expected to grow rapidly at a 6.14% CAGR through 2029, driven by a demand for personalized treatment approaches. Companies like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are major market players, collectively holding a minor percentage of the total market.

Regionally, North America holds the largest share, at 42.06% or $11.51 billion in 2024, followed closely by Asia Pacific. By 2029, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to lead the growth among regions, with CAGRs of 6.01% and 5.16% respectively.

Strategic market-based opportunities point to the need for more innovative diagnostic aids and tools to improve early detection and diagnosis, alongside strategic partnerships and AI solutions in autism care. Emphasis on early intervention, emerging markets, and online pharmacies offers substantial growth potential. Market players are advised to engage in strategic collaborations, focus on competitive pricing, and leverage digital platforms to enhance accessibility and broaden reach.

Looking ahead, companies are recommended to invest in AI-driven diagnostic tools to improve accuracy and to capitalize on the fastest-growing segments like autistic disorder and early intervention. These strategies will not only streamline clinical trials but also maximize revenue by expanding access through digital channels and tiered pricing models.

The report covering the historic period of 2019-2024 and extending forecasts to 2029 and beyond, outlines these trends and projections in the global autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 347 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $43.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Ambry Genetics Corp.

ARUP Laboratories Inc

Cortica Inc.

GeneDx Holding Corp.

Centogene N.V.

Caravel Autism Health LLC

Genetic Technologies Ltd (GTG)

BGI Genomics

Berry Genomics

Annoroad Gene Technology

KingMed Diagnostics

MedGenome

AI.gnosis

Green Cross LabCell

Macrogen

SYNLAB Group

Qiagen

Paloma Health

Roche

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Ireland

EKF Diagnostics

H. Lundbeck A/S

Synevo

Genetica

Linus Biotechnology, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

C.A.B.S. Autism and Behavior Specialists

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Cognoa, Inc

Marcus Autism Center

EarliTec Diagnostics

Autism Ontario

Auticon

Kinark

Autism Speaks

Diagnosticos da America S.A.

Tismoo.me

CellSave

Seegene

ALJ Health

Sudair Pharma

Gene Vector Technologies

Aposense

Augmental Technologies

The Star Academy

