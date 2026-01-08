$229.35 Bn Energy Management Systems Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Management Systems Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global energy management systems market, spanning the historic period of 2019 to 2024 and forecast periods of 2024-2029 and 2034, showcases significant trends and dynamics. In 2024, the market value reached nearly $57.53 billion, growing at a CAGR of 15.68% since 2019. Future projections indicate an expansion to $115.65 billion by 2029 at a rate of 14.99%, and further reaching $229.35 billion by 2034, continuing a CAGR of 14.67%.

Several factors fueled the market's historic growth, including rising electricity demand, expanding EVs charging infrastructure, incentives, government support, and smart city initiatives. Nonetheless, challenges such as data security concerns and workforce shortages impeded progress. Looking forward, surging energy costs, smart grid deployments, carbon emission reductions, and the transition to renewable energy sources will bolster growth. However, alternative energy investments, uneven grid modernization, and trade issues could present hurdles.

In 2024, North America dominated the market with a 36.44% share, equivalent to $20.96 billion, followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions. Asia Pacific and Western Europe are projected as the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 17.48% and 15.39% respectively. Africa and the Middle East will trail, anticipating CAGRs of 15.26% and 15.19% respectively.

The market displays fragmentation, with numerous small players. In 2024, the top ten competitors comprised 24.10% of the total market. Schneider Electric SE led with a 4.68% share, followed by Siemens AG at 2.81%, and others like Johnson Controls International Plc, Honeywell International Inc, and ABB Ltd contributing smaller percentages.

By type, the market is divided into home, building, and industrial energy management systems. Industrial systems were predominant in 2024, with 47.58% or $27.37 billion. The home energy management systems segment is poised for rapid growth, expecting a CAGR of 17.95% from 2024 to 2029. Components-wise, the hardware segment was substantial, making up 59.44% or $34.2 billion. However, the software segment is set to grow fastest at 20.30% CAGR during 2024-2029. Deployment splits into on-premise and cloud-based systems. Cloud-based solutions led in 2024 with 69.64% share or $40.06 billion, forecasted to grow at a 16.76% CAGR.

End-user segmentation includes power and energy, telecom and IT, manufacturing, residential and commercial, and food and beverages. Manufacturing led in 2024, accounting for 29.77% or $17.12 billion. The telecom and IT segment emerges as a future leader, expecting an 18.13% CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

Opportunities abound in industrial energy management systems, foreseeing a $25.72 billion uptick by 2029. Hardware and cloud-based components anticipate gains of $26.76 billion and $46.88 billion, respectively. The manufacturing segment expects a $15.95 billion surge. The USA is set to gain $13.14 billion.

Market strategies include focusing on hybrid and AI-driven energy management systems, blockchain platforms, and smart solutions for hospitality. Expanding in emerging and developed markets, competitive pricing, B2B promotions, and telecom and IT focus will drive rapid growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $229.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Type: Home, Building, and Industrial Energy Management Systems.

Component: Hardware, Software, Services.

Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based.

End-User: Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Residential and Commercial, Food and Beverages, Others.

Companies Featured

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Carrier Corporation

GE Vernova Inc.

Megarevo

Yokogawa Electric China Co., Ltd.

CIMC-TIANDA

Shenzhen Honor Electronics Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics

Baidu AI Cloud

Gosuncin Group

Midea

Sumitomo Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

NEFIN

EMSI Co., Ltd.

Azbil Corporation (formerly Yamatake Corporation)

Schneider Electric

CHINT

Samsung SDS

LG CNS

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

Zeus EMS

Hanjung Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Doosan Enerbility (formerly Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction)

NHP Electric

Socomec

Enphase Energy

Solinteg

EPSA Group

Hager Group

Senkron Digital

Yokogawa Electric

Valsoft Corporation

Engie

Dalkia (A subsidiary of EDF)

Robert Bosch GmbH

innogy SE (Now part of E.ON)

Landis+Gyr (A subsidiary of Toshiba)

GridEdge

EDF Energy (Part of French EDF)

isoenergy

Enel X

Iberdrola

GreenPowerMonitor

KONE

SPIE

Apanahub

Energoaparatura Sp. z o.o.

Ekkon Energy

Smarteon

Delta Green

CEZ ESCO

ASIO TECH, spol. s r.o.

E.ON Energie Romania

Lemon Systems

Gama System

Gravity

EcoFlow

FlexGen

EnergyCAP

GridPoint

Enbridge Inc

Cenovus Energy

AES Argentina

SEGULA Technologies

Elipse Software

Baterias Moura

e2 Energia Eficiente

Agregio Solutions

SolarEdge

MAPNA Group

Kimiagaran Energy Company

Enlight Renewable Energy

Enerjisa Enerji

Elsewedy Electric

Beacon Power Services (BPS)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jd6wp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment