$4.64 Bn Shelf Image Recognition Artificial Intelligence Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

The shelf image recognition artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing significant expansion, with expectations to grow from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.82 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 26.8%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the integration of AI technologies across sectors, increased automation demands, rising image data from online platforms, and developments in deep learning algorithms. This growth is poised to continue, reaching $4.64 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 26.4%, driven by retail automation, computer vision in inventory, and AI-powered analytics investments.

The retail industry is witnessing a shift towards automation, leveraging technologies to minimize human intervention, reducing errors, and enhancing inventory accuracy and operational efficiency. AI-driven shelf image recognition supports this transformation by analyzing shelf images to monitor availability, detect discrepancies, and ensure planogram compliance in real time. For instance, e-commerce sales in the US surged to $1.11 trillion in 2023, up 7.6% from the previous year, emphasizing the need for automation in digital retail environments.

Pioneering companies in this sector are investing in advanced machine learning algorithms, automated shelf audit systems, and AI-powered retail platforms to improve accuracy and productivity. For example, Repsly Inc. announced a partnership with ParallelDots in September 2023, enhancing its AI image recognition capabilities and achieving over 95% accuracy in auditing while reducing audit time by 50%. Similarly, Scandit AG's acquisition of Market Lab in August 2024 marked a significant enhancement in its retail shelf intelligence offerings, combining fixed camera-based audit technology with mobile capture solutions.

Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others, with North America leading the market size in 2024 and Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with key market countries like the USA, China, Japan, and Germany.

Trade relations and global tariffs remain a pivotal factor, impacting the tech sector, particularly in hardware and software production. With rising tariffs, the IT sector faces increased production costs and disruptions in supply chains. Companies are turning to domestic chip production and diversifying supply chains to mitigate these challenges, also utilizing AI-based automation to enhance efficiency.

The shelf image recognition AI market encompasses various components, including software, hardware, and services, focusing on retail execution, inventory management, planogram compliance, and promotional tracking. End-users span supermarkets, pharmacies, and specialty stores, with market revenues derived from services like data annotation, analytics, and managed services. Factory gate values reflect the creators' sales, encompassing related goods and services provided directly or through intermediaries.

