$37.32 Bn Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

The global food cans market, excluding beverage cans, showcased a strong performance reaching $25.74 billion in 2024, propelling at a CAGR of 6.26% since 2019. Future projections indicate a growth trajectory from $25.74 billion in 2024 to $31.01 billion by 2029, maintaining a rate of 3.80% CAGR, and ultimately reaching $37.32 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 3.78%.

Historical growth has been fueled by heightened awareness around food safety, increased consumption of ready-to-eat food, favorable government investments, and evolving dietary patterns. However, fluctuating raw material prices and the challenges posed by waste generation from damaged cans tempered growth.

Looking ahead, the expansion of organized retail and e-commerce, a rising working population, and a growing appetite for packaged foods, particularly seafood and meat products, will amplify market growth. Challenges remain, including health concerns over preservatives, competition from flexible packaging solutions, and geopolitical trade frictions.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, with a 34.07% share, equating to $8.77 billion. However, future growth will be led by Asia Pacific and Africa, with anticipated CAGRs of 5.40% and 4.37%, respectively. Eastern and Western Europe are also poised for growth with CAGRs of 3.82% and 3.52%.

The highly fragmented market sees substantial competition, with the top ten players comprising merely 7.84% of the 2023 market share. Industry giants include Silgan Holdings Inc., leading with a 1.81% market share, followed by Sonoco Products Company and Brand Building Packaging.

Segmentation by material reveals the steel or tin can segment as dominant, accounting for 65.18% or $16.78 billion in 2024, with aluminum cans predicted to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 4.88%. By product type, 2-piece cans lead with a 50.54% share, while 3-piece cans promise significant potential with a 4.29% growth rate over the analysis period.

The end-use segmentation highlights the fruits and vegetables category on top, yet it is the pet food sector set for rapid expansion at a CAGR of 6.67%. By can capacity, the 200-499 ml range reigns supreme, while 500-999 ml cans are poised for the fastest growth at 4.61% CAGR. Strategic opportunities abound, particularly in steel or tin cans, expected to grow by $2.89 billion by 2029. The U.S. market remains a focal point, with anticipated gains of $1.17 billion.

To harness emerging trends and opportunities, strategic focus areas include developing specialized tinplate and fully recyclable paper-based cans, expanding technical prowess, and fostering sustainable innovations. Embracing alternative sealing technologies and CO?-reduced steel will not only enhance sustainability but also improve recyclability and user experience. Companies are urged to capture the momentum in markets such as aluminum and 3-piece cans, expand their footprint in burgeoning markets while sustaining efforts in established regions, and continue investing in competitive pricing and promotions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $37.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



