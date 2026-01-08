Open Campus partners with government of Madhya Pradesh and Geeks of Gurukul to digitize 50 million academic records

Open Campus to digitize academic records for up to 50 million students and graduates from Madhya Pradesh.

The partnership will utilize Open Campus’s EDU Chain infrastructure for secure credential verification.

Open Campus believes the partnership will help to increase trust among employers, improve the employability of many graduates, and ultimately support job creation.





BHOPAL, India, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Campus , the community-led decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Madhya Pradesh and Geeks of Gurukul to digitize the state of Madhya Pradesh’s 50 million student and graduate academic records.



From left to right: Smt. Sageera Siddique, financial controller of Barkatullah University; Dr. Anil Sharma, registrar of Barkatullah University; Prof. Suresh Kumar Jain, vice chancellor of Barkatullah University; Chintan Vatsa Jha, founder of Geeks of Gurukul; Ankit Raj, representative of Edu Chain and Open Campus; Shri Mangubhai Patel, governor of Madhya Pradesh; Shilpa Chittara, representative of Geeks of Gurukul; Dr. Navneet Kothari, principal secretary to the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The digitization initiative will be overseen over the next 18 months by a joint steering committee representing Open Campus, the government of Madhya Pradesh and Geeks of Gurukule. Open Campus will provide the underlying infrastructure to create verifiable digital credentials for the students and graduates of universities in Madhya Pradesh.

The partnership will leverage Open Campus’s ecosystem to issue verifiable credentials, digital IDs, wallets and smart cards to streamline academic record retrieval and enhance the identity verification process. Employers will gain access to secure blockchain-based records that can be verified quickly, thereby cutting administrative costs, strengthening employer confidence, and helping to improve job-seeking for Indian graduates.

Open Campus will also explore education financing options for the state of Madhya Pradesh’s students and graduates including student loans, scholarships, and upskilling grants. This financial layer will be integrated with the Open Campus ID onboarding program for students and alumni, while secure data storage, credential issuance, and API integrations for educational financing partners will all be managed on EDU Chain, the education-focused blockchain launched by Open Campus.

Honourable Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai C. Patel, said: "The scale of this digitization effort will transform how qualifications are verified, fostering a trusted job market and unlocking opportunities for millions of young professionals."

Mohamed Ezeldin, president of Open Campus, said: "By combining Open Campus’s blockchain credentialing with EDU Chain’s financing solutions, we're breaking down barriers to education and employment. This project sets a precedent for digital public infrastructure, offering a model for other states across India and nations across the globe."

Visit educhain.xyz/waitlist to sign up for the waitlist of OC Hub, an app for students to access verifiable credentials, education finance options, and more.

Open Campus is a community-led DAO that is building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education. Core contributors to the Open Campus DAO include Animoca Brands , TinyTap , NewCampus , RiseIn , and HackQuest . Together, they are working with Open Campus to enhance the education system for teachers, learners, and institutions by using innovative blockchain protocols and funding initiatives. Open Campus has launched EDU Chain, the first blockchain for education designed for consumer-facing education apps and on-chain education finance (EduFi). EDU Chain is built on Arbitrum Orbit and powered by the EDU Token.

