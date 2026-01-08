Self-Organizing Network Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Organizing Network Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The self-organizing network artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing unprecedented growth, projected to expand from $5.19 billion in 2024 to $6.18 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 19.2%. This surge is driven by the integration of machine learning and AI in telecom networks, smart network management investment, and the growing demand for features like self-healing and self-optimization, as well as predictive maintenance technologies.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $12.32 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 18.8%. Key drivers during this period include heightened demand for automation, increased 5G deployments, and growing network densification, accompanied by rising data traffic and subscriber numbers. Trends such as AI-driven network automation advancements, machine learning integration for real-time optimization, and the rise of generative AI for analytics are reshaping the landscape.

The expansion of 5G networks plays a pivotal role in propelling this growth. These networks, characterized by high-speed data and ultra-low latency, significantly enhance the capabilities of self-organizing network AI. The integration facilitates real-time data processing, supporting automation, optimization, and predictive maintenance, thereby improving service quality and user experience. A notable development in 2023 saw UK outdoor 5G coverage rise to 85-93%, reflecting growing demand and technological advancement.

Major companies, including Huawei Technologies, are pioneering innovative solutions like AI-driven radio resource management (RRM), which optimizes network performance and enhances user experience. These solutions rely on AI and machine learning for dynamic spectrum and network resource management. For instance, Huawei's AI Core Network, introduced at MWC 2025, marks a substantial leap in intelligent telecommunications, integrating AI into core systems for seamless connectivity and real-time decision-making.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market, exemplified by Amdocs Limited acquiring TEOCO Corporation in 2023 to bolster its network optimization and analytics capabilities. This acquisition aims to enhance end-to-end network intelligence and operational efficiency.

Leading players in the market include Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, and many others, driving innovation and competition. Europe held the largest market share in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Global trade tensions and tariffs continue to impact the IT sector, increasing production costs and challenging supply chains. The industry responds by investing in domestic chip production and AI-driven automation to enhance resilience and efficiency.

Comprehensive research reports offer detailed analyses of the self-organizing network AI market, providing insights into regional shares, competitive landscapes, and industry trends. The research aims to equip stakeholders with the knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic industry landscape.

Self-organizing network AI leverages software, hardware, and services to dynamically optimize and manage telecom networks, applicable across various network types and deployment modes. The market encompasses a broad range of solutions, from network optimization software to AI-driven planning products, underscoring its expansive potential.

