DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares V1 Protocol Launch Ahead of $20M Raised Milestone

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has shared fresh details around its V1 rollout as the project’s Presale funding approaches the $20M mark. The project is positioning its next update around two tracks that tend to matter most in DeFi crypto: whether the product is close to going live, and whether participation continues to expand while that launch window gets closer.

Mutuum Finance is still early in its lifecycle, but it is no longer operating in “idea mode.” The team has described a defined deployment path, a set of initial markets, and a Presale that has advanced through multiple pricing stages since early 2025.

V1 Protocol Rollout

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a lending and borrowing protocol. Users supply assets into liquidity pools. Borrowers take loans by posting collateral. The protocol relies on interest rate logic, caps, and liquidations to keep pools balanced when borrowing demand changes or collateral prices move.

In its own descriptions, Mutuum Finance lists core components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and an automated Liquidator Bot. The project has also said the initial assets planned for lending, borrowing, and collateral are ETH and USDT, which keeps the first release focused on widely used assets.

For deployment, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has stated that it is preparing a V1 Protocol release on the Sepolia testnet, followed by mainnet finalization, with launch timing described as coming shortly. In a category like lending, “shortly” matters because it suggests the project is moving from build work into a visible test phase.

Presale Funding Approaches $20M

Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised, putting it close to the $20M milestone referenced in current coverage. The project also reports about 18,750 holders, which indicates a broad buyer base rather than a small cluster of wallets.

The Presale has been structured in phases, with each phase carrying a fixed price and fixed token allocation. Mutuum Finance states the Presale began in early 2025, starting at $0.01 in Phase 1. The token is now priced at $0.04 in Phase 7.

That move from $0.01 to $0.04 is a 300% step-up across phases. In this design, price increases are not random. They happen because each phase sells through its allocation and the next phase opens at a higher price. This stage system is also why later phases often feel tighter. Earlier pricing disappears once a phase ends. As the Presale advances, supply at lower prices is no longer available.

Mutuum Finance also references an official launch price of $0.06, which it uses as a baseline figure in its Presale messaging. The project has noted that Phase 1 participants at $0.01 are positioned for about 500% appreciation to $0.06, based on those stated prices. This is not a promise of what will happen. It is a reflection of the price ladder the project has set.

Participation Signals and Security

Beyond funding and holders, Mutuum Finance has added community and access tools that keep participation visible. One is a 24-hour leaderboard. Mutuum Finance states that the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This is presented as an ongoing activity loop rather than a one-time event.

Another is payment access. Mutuum Finance has stated that card payments are available for participation. This can matter for a Presale because fewer steps often means more people can join without dealing with extra transfers or swapping routes.

These details are small on their own, but together they support a pattern often seen in new crypto launches: the closer the product gets, the more the team tries to reduce friction and keep engagement steady.

Lending protocols handle collateral, debt, and liquidations. That is why security reviews are treated as foundational, not optional.

Mutuum Finance has stated that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The project has also cited a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities.

Current status

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing a V1 release path that begins with Sepolia testnet and then moves toward mainnet finalization, with launch timing described as coming shortly. At the same time, the Presale continues in Phase 7 at $0.04, with Mutuum Finance reporting $19.6M raised, about 18,750 holders, roughly 825M tokens sold, and a 300% price step-up since the early 2025 Phase 1 price.

The project has also described plans for an overcollateralized stablecoin minted from the protocol treasury, using mint and burn mechanics. It has also referenced Layer-2 efficiency work, including call data compression, as part of longer-term development.

With funding nearing the $20M milestone and V1 nearing its next deployment step, Mutuum Finance is presenting its progress through measurable Presale figures and a defined rollout plan.