Automated Machine Learning Market to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 45.90%, Crossing USD 35.5 Billion by 2032 Amid Rapid Enterprise AI Adoption | AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) is emerging as one of the most influential innovations within the artificial intelligence ecosystem, reshaping how organizations develop, deploy, and scale machine learning models. By automating complex and time-consuming stages of the machine learning lifecycle, AutoML significantly lowers technical barriers and enables faster adoption of data-driven decision-making across industries. As enterprises increasingly prioritize efficiency, scalability, and speed, the global Automated Machine Learning market is witnessing robust growth momentum.

AutoML platforms empower business analysts, software engineers, and even non-technical personnel to develop accurate predictive models without deep expertise in data science. This technology reduces the barriers to adopting AI, accelerates time-to-insight, and improves operational efficiency. The Automated Machine Learning Market was valued at US$ 1,730.54 Million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 45.90% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated market size of 35,532.35 Million by 2032.



Market Drivers

1. Surging Data Volumes Drive Demand for AutoML Solutions

The volume of data generated by public sector activities and connected technologies is expanding rapidly, creating an environment where manual processing is no longer feasible and fueling demand for automation solutions like AutoML. In the United States, the official government open data portal Data.gov now hosts over 381,000 datasets made available by federal, state, local, and tribal agencies, reflecting broad public sector data publishing and accessibility efforts. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the National Data Bank initiative integrated more than 320 government systems into a unified data repository in 2024, aggregating over 100 TB of government data and making thousands of official datasets publicly available via its open data platform to support analytics and innovation.

These government-backed data initiatives demonstrate that vast and continually growing datasets are being created, published, and used across public sector ecosystems. This rapid expansion of structured and machine-readable official data underscores the challenge organizations face in extracting insights manually from such large volumes. Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) helps address this challenge by automating data preprocessing, model selection, and optimization, enabling faster and more efficient insight generation from these extensive data resources.

2. Shortage of Data Science Talent

The global shortage of skilled data scientists is limiting the adoption of traditional machine learning workflows across organizations. AutoML addresses this challenge by enabling users with limited technical expertise to build accurate, production-ready models, significantly reducing dependence on scarce and high-cost AI talent.

3. Need for Faster Insights

The modern business environment demands real-time or near-real-time insights. AutoML accelerates model development and deployment, allowing organizations to respond to market changes, customer needs, and operational challenges faster than ever before.

4. Cloud Adoption

Cloud-based AutoML solutions offer scalable infrastructure and managed services, reducing upfront capital expenses. Cloud platforms also simplify model deployment, monitoring, and updates, which encourages adoption across small, medium, and large enterprises.

5. Integration with Business Intelligence Tools

AutoML platforms increasingly integrate with enterprise analytics and BI tools, enabling seamless data flow from collection to actionable insights. This enhances decision-making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and other business functions.

Market Segmentation

1. AutoML Market, By Solution:-

Solution Product Example Key Player Key Technical Offering Standalone / On-Premise AutoML H2O.ai Driverless AI H2O.ai Enterprise-grade AutoML platform that can be deployed on-premises; automates feature engineering, model tuning, interpretability, and deployment within secure local infrastructure. DataRobot Platform (On-Premise Option) DataRobot Comprehensive AutoML with an option for hybrid or on-premise deployment; supports automated model pipeline creation, governance, and lifecycle management for regulated industries. IBM Watson Studio (Enterprise Deployable) IBM Provides on-premise deployment capabilities for AutoML as part of Watson Studio, enabling enterprises to automate model building and governance while keeping data inside corporate networks. Cloud-Based AutoML Solutions Google Cloud AutoML / Vertex AI Google Fully managed AutoML services on Google Cloud for structured data, vision, and NLP; integrates with BigQuery and scalable compute. AWS SageMaker Autopilot Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud-native service within SageMaker that automates the entire ML pipeline from preprocessing to tuning and deployment on AWS infrastructure. Azure Automated ML Microsoft Azure Cloud-hosted AutoML within Azure Machine Learning that automates model selection, tuning, and deployment with seamless integration to Azure services.

2. AutoML Market, By Region:-

Region 2024 Market Value (US$ Mn) Regional Growth Driver CAGR (2025–2032) North America 513.57 Widespread enterprise-level AI implementation combined with a mature cloud infrastructure and advanced machine learning platforms is rapidly accelerating large-scale AutoML adoption across organizations. 32.3% Europe 411.18 Stringent data privacy regulations and the growing emphasis on responsible AI are driving demand for compliant, transparent, and auditable automated machine learning workflows. 35.4% Asia Pacific 437.88 Accelerated digital transformation and rising AI integration across industries are increasing demand for AutoML solutions that enable faster deployment and operationalization of advanced analytics. 42.6% Latin America 185.51 Growing cloud and analytics adoption, combined with the need to enable machine learning across business functions despite limited availability of skilled specialists, is driving accelerated AutoML uptake as the region closes its AI adoption gap. 39.4% Middle East & Africa 182.40 Government/enterprise digitization programs and rising AI deployments 40.8%

AutoML Technological Trends

1. Democratization of AI

AutoML is making machine learning accessible to a wider range of users. Drag-and-drop interfaces and intuitive workflows allow business analysts and non-specialist staff to build predictive models efficiently, accelerating organizational adoption.

2. Integration with MLOps

Modern AutoML solutions integrate with MLOps frameworks to ensure models are production-ready, continuously monitored, and retrained as data changes. This combination enhances reliability and reduces operational risk.

3. Advanced Feature Engineering

Automated feature engineering is becoming increasingly sophisticated, identifying hidden patterns and transforming raw data into highly predictive variables. This improves model performance while reducing manual intervention.

4. Cloud-Native AutoML

The trend toward cloud-native AutoML enables seamless integration with other AI and analytics services, including data warehouses, visualization platforms, and real-time analytics engines.

5. Open-Source and Proprietary Solutions

The market features a balance of open-source tools (like Auto-sklearn and TPOT) and proprietary platforms (Google Cloud AutoML, Microsoft Azure AutoML, Amazon SageMaker Autopilot). Enterprises often choose solutions based on scalability, integration, and support requirements.

Market Challenges

Key Market Players

