Defiance’s XMAG ETF, the First ETF Offering Exposure to the S&P 500 Excluding the “Magnificent Seven,” Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that the Defiance Large Cap Ex-Magnificent Seven ETF (XMAG) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management, marking a significant milestone since the fund’s launch in October 2024.

XMAG is designed to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 while excluding the “Magnificent Seven” technology companies: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla. By tracking the BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index, the fund delivers broad large-cap U.S. equity exposure while addressing growing concerns around concentration risk embedded in traditional market-capitalization-weighted benchmarks.

“Surpassing $100 million in AUM reflects strong investor demand for a core large-cap equity strategy that avoids overexposure to the Magnificent Seven,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CIO of Defiance ETFs. “XMAG provides a simple and effective alternative to traditional S&P 500 exposure by maintaining broad market participation without reliance on a small group of mega-cap stocks.”

As market indices have become increasingly dominated by a handful of companies, XMAG offers investors a core large-cap U.S. equity solution that preserves diversified market exposure while reducing dependence on over concentrated mega-cap names.

