$21.93 Bn Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the colorectal cancer drugs market, covering the periods from 2019-2024 as the historic period, and projecting forward from 2024-2029 and to 2034. It evaluates the market across different regions and major economies. In 2024, the global market reached $12.95 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 6.74% since 2019. Looking ahead, it is anticipated to grow to $16.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.45%, eventually reaching $21.93 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.37% from 2029.

Growth during the historic period was driven by factors such as increased clinical trials, higher incidence of colorectal cancer, supportive government initiatives, and advancements in precision medicine and targeted therapies. Challenges included high treatment costs, affordability issues, and the severe side effects of chemotherapy and biologics. Moving forward, growth will be propelled by factors like enhanced awareness and screening programs, increased healthcare spending, wider adoption of combination therapies, and a rising aging population. However, potential obstacles include reimbursement challenges, stringent regulatory approvals, and the impact of global trade tensions.

North America had the largest share in the colorectal cancer drugs market in 2024, accounting for 43.68% or $5.65 billion. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, among other regions. The fastest growth rates in the future are expected in Asia Pacific and the Middle East with CAGRs of 6.75% and 6.34%, respectively, followed by Africa and Eastern Europe.

The market is concentrated, with the top ten competitors accounting for 47.10% of the total market in 2024. Major players include Merck & Co. Inc with an 11.38% share, Amgen Inc at 8.74%, and Bristol-Myers Squibb at 7.39%. Other key competitors are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, and Taiho Pharmaceutical.

Market segmentation by cancer type includes colorectal adenocarcinoma, gastrointestinal carcinoid tumors, among others. Colorectal adenocarcinoma dominated with a 92.48% share in 2024. The gastrointestinal carcinoid tumors segment is expected to see the fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.29% from 2024-2029. By class, the market segments include targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and chemotherapy, with chemotherapy being the largest segment at 45.60% in 2024. The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.10%. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies led with 50.27% in 2024, and retail pharmacies are expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.29%.

The colorectal adenocarcinoma segment is projected to offer the greatest opportunities, with potential sales increasing by $3.57 billion globally by 2029. Targeted therapy and hospital pharmacies present significant market opportunities, anticipating gains of $1.43 billion and $1.76 billion respectively by 2029. The U.S. is predicted to experience the most considerable market size increase, at $1.43 billion.

Market strategies focus on biosimilar innovations to enhance accessibility and reduce costs, advancement in the treatment of BRAF V600E-Mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, and combining EGFR inhibitors with KRAS G12C-targeted agents to address resistance. Strategic approaches adopted by companies include launching new drugs, forming partnerships, and making investments to strengthen operational capabilities. Companies are advised to expand biosimilar portfolios, advance targeted therapies, focus on combination regimens, enhance digital promotional channels, and expand into emerging markets to seize growth opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 337 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $21.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Chapters Covered:

Introduction and Market Characteristics : An overview of the market segmentation by cancer type, class, and distribution channel.

: An overview of the market segmentation by cancer type, class, and distribution channel. Key Trends : Exploration of significant trends and future market developments.

: Exploration of significant trends and future market developments. Growth and Strategic Analysis : PESTEL analysis, market growth rates, forecast growth contributors, and total addressable market insights.

: PESTEL analysis, market growth rates, forecast growth contributors, and total addressable market insights. Regional and Country Analysis : Detailed analysis of historic and forecast market values and share comparisons across regions and countries.

: Detailed analysis of historic and forecast market values and share comparisons across regions and countries. Competitive Landscape : Profiles of leading companies, market share estimations, and financial benchmarking between key competitors.

: Profiles of leading companies, market share estimations, and financial benchmarking between key competitors. Recent Developments and M&A : Insightful information on recent mergers, acquisitions, and significant developments shaping the market.

: Insightful information on recent mergers, acquisitions, and significant developments shaping the market. Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies opportunities and formulating suggested market strategies based on research findings.

Markets and Segments:

By Cancer Type: Colorectal Adenocarcinoma; Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors; Other Cancer Types.

Colorectal Adenocarcinoma; Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors; Other Cancer Types. By Class: Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Chemotherapy; Other Classes.

Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Chemotherapy; Other Classes. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channels.

Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channels. Key Companies:Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company.

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Innovent Biologics

Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Hutchmed, Zai Lab

WuXi AppTec

Fosun Pharma

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Celltrion Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Evonik Industries AG

Genentech

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Canada

NEXT Oncology

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Servier Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories

Zydus Group

Gilead Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4a29

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment