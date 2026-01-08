$1,340 Bn Circular Economy Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: Partnerships, Emerging Markets, Textile Recycling, Eco-conscious Startups to Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Economy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The circular economy market is poised for significant growth, with projections extending from the historic period of 2019-2024 into the forecasted interval of 2024-2029 and beyond, reaching as far as 2034. As of 2024, the global market attained an approximate value of $463.07 billion, propelled by a CAGR of 7.78% from 2019. Predictions indicate that this market will surge to $793.36 billion by 2029, showing an expansion rate of 11.37%. Furthermore, it is expected to continue its upward trajectory, achieving $1.34 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 11.15%.

This burgeoning growth is fundamentally driven by factors such as governmental regulations, advancements in digital resale platforms, improved waste management systems, and the emergence of smart cities, coupled with rising environmental awareness. On the horizon, the market will benefit from investments in recycling infrastructure, AI-driven circular intelligence, and increased remanufacturing and refurbishment activities. However, the industry faces hurdles including insufficient recycling infrastructure, high initial investment demands, and trade-related disruptions.

In 2024, Western Europe dominated the circular economy market, accounting for 33.09% or $153.24 billion of the total. It was trailed by the Asia-Pacific and North American regions. Forecasts through 2029 show rapid expansion in the Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, with projected CAGRs of 13.12% and 11.35% respectively. Subsequently, the Middle East and Eastern Europe are predicted to grow at CAGRs of 10.50% and 10.32%, respectively.

The global market is notably fragmented, with small enterprises predominating. In 2024, the top ten companies encapsulated merely 3.75% of the market, with leading entities like Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez Group, and Braskem S.A. capturing notable shares. Market segmentation includes diverse categories, reinforced by the dominance of the plastic waste sector, which comprised 25.87% or $119.8 billion of the market. Conversely, electronic waste is poised to witness the most rapid growth, expected to achieve a CAGR of 15.12% between 2024-2029.

Furthermore, segmentation by business scale emphasized large enterprises, capturing 65.89% or $305.12 billion in 2024, whereas SMEs are forecasted for brisk expansion at 12.92% CAGR during 2024-2029. Industry verticals show manufacturing attributing the largest portion of the market, while waste management and recycling are expected as the fastest growing, projecting a 14.42% CAGR within the same time frame.

Key opportunities arise prominently in the electronic waste sphere, anticipated to amass $107.62 billion by 2029, with large enterprises contributing an additional $195.52 billion. The waste management sector too promises significant gains, with projected increases of $87.89 billion. The USA stands out as a prime opportunity region, poised for a market rise of $65.69 billion.

Market trends foresee strategic ventures including innovative recycling in textiles, combating plastic pollution, transforming industrial and food waste, and establishing new facilities to extract metals from electronic waste. Moreover, fostering eco-conscious start-ups, implementing AI-driven ESG compliance, and building strategic alliances in sustainability are pivotal strategies.

Industry players leverage strategic acquisitions and initiate novel programs to enhance market foothold. To capitalize on emerging possibilities, companies are encouraged to focus on textile recycling advancements, scale investment in circular solutions, develop circularity metrics, and boost e-waste recovery. Expanding recycling infrastructure, asserting electronic waste operations, and building strategic global partnerships will remain crucial steps in fostering a robust circular economy.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $463.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1340 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Clothing and Textile Waste, Electronic Waste, Food Waste, Glass Waste, Plastic Waste, Wood Waste

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Industry Verticals: Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Waste Management, Construction, Automotive, Food and Agriculture

Companies Featured

Veolia Environnement S.A

Suez Group

Braskem S.A

Cisco Systems Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

IKEA

H&M Group

Adidas Group

Nike

Patagonia Inc.

Oasis Marinas LLC

FREEE Recycle Limited

Geocycle Egypt

Elsewedy Electric

Salubata

ColdHubs

Mpact Recycling

Inseco and Maltento

Tadweer Group

BEEAH Recycling

UBQ Materials

Wasteless (Tel Aviv)

Negev Ecology

ReturnGO

Ecoppia

Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

Evreka

Jose Batista Sobrinho (JBS)

Circulate Capital

Dow Corporate

Ambipar

Raizen

Braskem

Enerkem

Cascades Inc.

Kruger Inc.

GreenMantra Technologies

Loop

ChopValue

eCycle Solutions

Reju

Waste Management (WM)

Flex Ltd.

ISB Global

Generate Capital, PBC

Diversys Software Inc

RecycleSmart Solutions

Rubicon Technologies LLC

TerraCycle

Closed Loop Partners

Repreve

Goodwill

Contec S.A.

Reconomy

Bio2Materials

Promateris

Greentronics

Pet Star Recycling

EcoTree Romania

Rethink Polymers

Reciclad'OR

INKI

Geocycle Romania

GreenTech

FLUENSYS

Undereciclam

Circul'R

Textile ETP

SAFECHEM

