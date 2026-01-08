$18.91 Bn Asphalt and Concrete Equipment Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt and Concrete Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The asphalt and concrete equipment market is poised for significant growth over the coming years. The market, which reached a valuation of $11.82 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $15.13 billion by 2029 at an annual growth rate of 5.07%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to hit $18.91 billion, driven by a CAGR of 4.56% from 2029. Such expansion reflects the increasing demand fueled by public infrastructure investment, government-backed housing projects, and rising construction standards.
During the historic period from 2019 to 2024, the market's growth was propelled by smart city initiatives and the need for replacing aging infrastructure, despite challenges like high maintenance costs and labor shortages. In the forecast period up to 2029, the market's expansion is expected to be moderated by factors like power dependency and the implications of trade policies.
Regionally, the Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2024, contributing 34.13% or $4.03 billion of the total industry value. The fastest-growing regions include Africa and Asia Pacific, with projected CAGRs of 7.43% and 6.04%, respectively. North America and the Middle East are also expected to experience significant growth, albeit at a slower pace.
The market is fragmented, with numerous small players vying for market share. In 2024, the top ten companies accounted for 23.68% of the market, with Caterpillar leading at 7.54% share. Other notable competitors include Komatsu Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment AB, and Wirtgen Group.
Market segmentation reveals that the asphalt batch mix plant holds the largest share by type, worth $3.6 billion in 2024. However, the self-loading concrete mixer machine is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 6.52% from 2024 to 2029.
In terms of power source, the diesel segment dominates, representing 71.95% or $8.5 billion of the market in 2024, while electric-powered equipment is set to be the fastest-growing segment moving forward.
Looking at the equipment size, large-scale machinery takes precedence, yet portable equipment is expected to grow most rapidly with a 6.65% CAGR. By application, road construction accounted for 49.16% market share in 2024, though parking lots construction is anticipated to grow swiftly at 5.51% CAGR.
In terms of end-users, infrastructure development takes the lead at 44.65% or $5.27 billion, yet residential construction is projected to grow fastest at 5.63% CAGR through 2029. Opportunities abound, particularly within asphalt batch mix plants and diesel-powered equipment. The USA is poised to benefit substantially from these trends, with projected gains of $785.73 million.
Key market strategies include automation integration, developing advanced compaction machines, adoption of dry-cast systems, and introducing eco-friendly, zero-emission machinery. Players are also pursuing business growth through strategic partnerships and innovations. To capitalize on these opportunities, companies are advised to focus on advanced automation, high-efficiency equipment, zero-emission solutions, and targeted marketing efforts contributing to visibility and demand within emerging markets.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|643
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Include:
- Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentations and types.
- Key Trends: Emerging global market trends and future outlook.
- Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Detailed PESTEL analysis and market growth influences.
- Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values and growth drivers.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Comparative analysis of market growth and share by region and country.
- Market Segmentation: Detailed market segmentation by type, power source, and application.
- Regional Market Size and Growth: Regional insights and growth comparisons.
- Competitive Landscape: Market share estimates and company profiles of key players.
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Financial details of key market mergers and acquisitions.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies: Analysis of growth opportunities and strategic recommendations.
Markets Covered:
- Type: Asphalt Batch Mix Plant, Concrete Road Paver, etc.
- Power Source: Electric, Diesel, Gasoline, etc.
- Equipment Size: Small-Scale, Medium-Scale, etc.
- Application: Road Construction, Airport Runways, etc.
- End-User Industry: Commercial, Infrastructure, etc.
Companies Featured
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu Ltd
- Volvo Construction Equipment AB
- Wirtgen Group
- Astec Industries Inc.
- FAYAT Group
- SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
- Schwing Stetter India Private Limited
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Weiler Corporation
- Sumitomo
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
- Astec Industries
- Ammann Group
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI)
- Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte Ltd.
- Hanta Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Dynapac
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd
- LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
- Aimix Group Co., Ltd
- Conmat Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd
- LangFang D&G Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.
- Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd
- HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co Ltd
- CASE Construction Equipment
- BOMAG
- Atlas Copco AB
- Ammann Group Holding AG
- Blaw-Knox Corporation
- Leica Geosystems
- ALLU Global
- Asphalte Evolution
- Shreeji Earthmovers
- Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd
- Massenza S.r.l.
- Italfrese S.r.l.
- Asfalpasa
- GOMACO International Ltd
- Swepac
- Gurtner Baumaschinen AG
- Albin Borer AG
- Walo Bertschinger AG
- Kamet-Robacks
- ALTCON
- Scandinavian & Uk Machines AB
- Pittel+Brausewetter
- Tyrolit
- BB& Wolf BV
- Viabuild Asfaltwerken
- De Bruycker-Kemp
- Lutze Process Denmark ApS
- Putzmeister
- Fiori Group
- Liebherr
- Roos Groep
- Hexagon AB
- Fujian Tepai Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Lintec & Linnhoff
- Marini (Fayat Group)
- ELKON
- Columbia Machine Inc.
- Schwing Stetter
- Zoomlion
- Astec Industries
- Gencor Industries Inc
- ADM Asphalt Drum Mixers Inc
- Stepp Manufacturing
- DMI Asphalt Equipment LLC
- Power Curbers
- Liebherr Group
- Deere & Company
- CNH Industrial
- VT LeeBoy Inc
- GOMACO Corporation
- Cemen Tech
- Terex Corporation
- Roadtec Inc
- Ammann Group
- Lintec & Linnhoff
- Marini (Fayat Group)
- Astec Industries
- Liebherr
- Sany
- AMS Industrial Group
- Azar Pars Machinery Manufacturing Company
- Asphalt Alfa Ltd
- Crafco
- Middle East Development Co. Ltd.
- Meg Makina
- Meg Machinery
- Constmach
- Al Marwan Group
- TAMECO
- Harden Egy
- Egypt Company for Equipment
- Green Concrete Company LLC
- El Masria Mix
- Pi Makina Egypt
- PW Nigeria Limited
- Vinayak Equipments
- Aimix Group
- Kaushik Engineering Works
- Sonik Platinum Engineering Ltd
- Ammann Kenzam
- Quadra
- Putzmeister
