$10.45+ Bn Algae Products Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

The global algae products market is poised for substantial growth, with its value reaching approximately $5.67 billion by 2024. This reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% since 2019. Projections show the market expanding from $5.67 billion in 2024 to $7.78 billion in 2029, maintaining a growth trajectory at a CAGR of 6.52%. Further, a gain to $10.46 billion by 2034 is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.09%, driven by diverse applications in various sectors.

Key growth drivers include increases in organic farming practices, rising demand in aquaculture and animal feed sectors, implementation of biofuel and renewable energy policies, and expanding use in cosmetics and personal care. However, potential challenges like the lack of standardization in algae cultivation and processing, as well as trade wars and tariffs, could impact growth.

In 2024, North America led the algae products market, contributing 34.36% or $1.94 billion of the total market value. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 8.51% and 7.79%, respectively.

The market is highly concentrated with major players like DSM-Firmenich AG, Cargill, and Archer Daniels Midland dominating, collectively accounting for 83.82% of the market. DSM-Firmenich AG leads with a 14.64% share, while Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland follow closely.

Market segmentation showcases growth across various categories. By type, the largest segment was lipids, comprising 35.68% of the total market in 2024. Algal protein is poised to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.53% between 2024 and 2029. By form, the solid segment, which held 63.74% of the market, is expected to continue its growth at a 7.09% CAGR. Regarding source, brown algae dominated in 2024, while blue-green algae is projected to experience the fastest growth.

The offline distribution channel was predominant, covering 79.45% of the market share. However, the online segment is anticipated to grow fastest at an 8.57% CAGR during 2024-2029. The nutraceutical and diet supplement application is expected to outpace others with a 10.45% CAGR over the same period.

Market opportunities are diverse, with liquid products projecting a gain of $775.23 million in sales by 2029, and the solid segment aiming for $1.26 billion in new sales by the same year. Companies can capitalize on the thriving demand for brown algae, offline distribution, and food and beverage applications, especially in the USA, which stands to gain significantly with projected revenues of $540.22 million.

Industry strategies emphasize the development of high-lipid algae strains, functional foods, advanced alginate biopolymers, and carotenoid-rich ingredients. Companies are urged to expand biochemical applications, enhance algae-based functional foods, and focus on sustainable, eco-friendly initiatives.

Companies are encouraged to explore online channels, enhance nutraceutical offerings, and enter emerging markets to capture future growth opportunities. By leveraging partnerships, focusing on a value-driven approach, and executing strategic digital campaigns, the algae products market is positioned for continued expansion and innovation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Chapters Covered:

Market Characteristics: An overview of market segmentations by type, form, source, distribution channel, and application.

Key Trends: An exploration of major trends and future market developments.

Growth and Strategic Analysis: Comprehensive PESTEL analysis, industry growth rates, historic and forecast market values, and growth drivers.

Global Market Size and Growth: Historical and forecasted market metrics by region and segment.

Regional and Country Analysis: Market values and growth trends across regions and comparisons by country.

Market Segmentation: Detailed market values and analyses for each segment.

Regional Market Size and Growth: Detailed regional market statistics and comparisons within regions.

Competitive Landscape: Insights into market competition, shares, and leading company profiles.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Significant mergers and acquisitions impacting the market.

Market Opportunities and Strategies: Strategies and growth opportunities across geographies and segments.

Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for market players.

Appendix: Includes NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency references.

Market Segments:

Type: Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein

Form: Liquid, Solid

Source: Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Application: Food and Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

Companies Featured

DSM-Firmenich AG

Cargill Inc

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Kerry Group Plc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Euglena Co. Ltd

Corbion N.V.

CP Kelco

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

Far East Microalgae Industries Co. Ltd.

TAAU Australia Pty Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co. Ltd.

Japan Algae Co. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Chlorella Industry Co. Ltd.

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Daesang Corporation

Roquette Korea Ltd.

Uni-President Enterprises Korea

GreenPower Biotech

Protoga Biotech

Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

Microphyt

DE SANGOSSE Group

HutanBio

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A.

AlgaEnergy S.A.

Archimede Ricerche Srl.

AlgalBio

Algal BioTechnologies

Cyanotech Corporation

Algae Health Sciences

Seagrass Tech.

Grupo Algamar

Algenol Biotech

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

AlgaBloom International Ltd.

Algarithm

Iconthin Biotech

Mara Renewables

Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

Arizona Algae Products LLC

Qualitas Health

Cellana

Ocean Rainforest

ALGASTECH

Atacama Bio Natural Products

Alimex Coronel

Seaweed Peruvian Export

Parsian Algae Products Company

Green Desert Tech

Hyvegeo, Imtenan Group

Algae Products International Ltd.

