$193.78 Bn Artificial Intelligence (AI) Visual Inspection System Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Visual Inspection System Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global artificial intelligence (AI) visual inspection system market exhibited substantial growth, reaching approximately $24.1 billion by 2024. This uptick, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.20% from 2019, is expected to continue at a robust rate of 23.43% annually, projecting the market to valued $69.06 billion by 2029. By 2034, it is anticipated to escalate to $193.78 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 22.92% from 2029.

Significant growth factors include rising automation demands, increased semiconductor production, and heightened quality compliance requirements. Conversely, barriers such as data security and high initial costs have tempered expansion within the historic context. Looking ahead, emphasis on quality control, real-time monitoring, and AI integration in digital manufacturing signifies promising market growth potential, although challenges such as infrastructure integration and lack of skilled personnel persist.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for $8.11 billion or 33.66% of the global share. In future forecasts, Asia Pacific and the Middle East are poised for the most rapid expansion, with CAGRs of 27.60% and 25.78%, respectively. Africa and South America also reveal promising growth trajectories.

The market landscape is quite fragmented, with key players like Keyence Corporation leading with a 7.26% market share, followed by Cognex Corporation and Teledyne Technologies. Together, the top 10 players constitute 18.25% of market shares. Strategic focus areas include cloud-native AI deployments, edge computing integration, and adaptive AI-powered inspection systems.

Market segmentation reveals that the deep learning model category is the largest and fastest growing, expected to capture $31.27 billion by 2029. The software component segment also demonstrates significant growth potential, aiming for a 28.68% CAGR through 2029. Notably, the semiconductor application segment is set for accelerated growth at 36.50% CAGR.

Strategic opportunities lie in leveraging cloud-based software, real-time defect detection technologies, and expanding multi-channel distribution networks. Building market competitiveness through value-based pricing and enhancing digital engagement are recommended strategies. Furthermore, bolstering credibility through demonstration-based marketing is pivotal for capturing market shares. The semiconductor segment offers the most lucrative prospects due to advancing technological integration.

In conclusion, increased focus on AI advancements, continued expansion into emerging markets, and optimizing business processes are essential for capitalizing on future industry opportunities. Stakeholders are encouraged to drive innovation and efficiencies through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Markets Covered:

Type: Deep Learning Model, Pre-Trained Model, Other Types

Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Application: Industrial, Medical Treatment, Semiconductor, Rail Transit, Other Applications

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $193.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Keyence Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud) 0

Basler AG

Sick AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

International Business Machines Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Baumer Group

Allied Vision Technologies

FANUC

Canon

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

NTT Inc.

Tomomi Research

Mitutoyo Corporation

NEC Corporation

Robert Bosch

GETECH Technology

Beijing Aqrose Technology

Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

Qualitas Technologies

PPT Vision

MIRTEC Co.Ltd.

ViTrox

LUSTER LightTech Co. Ltd.

Dongsheng (Suzhou) Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd.

Anhui Keye Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd.

Might Electronics

Jidoka Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SiriusVision Co.Ltd.

HACARUS

Koh Young Technology

Vieworks Co.Ltd

Hanwha Vision

Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

Antares Vision Group

Wenglor Deevio GmbH

Datalogic S.p.A.

ISRA Vision

Vitronic

Basler AG

Stemmer Imaging

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

Opto Engineering

Vision Components GmbH

JAI A/S

Veesion

Prophesee

SEA Vision

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Industrial Vision Systems

CamCom Technologies

PEKAT VISION

ATEsystem s.r.o

Lincode

KSM Vision

Scanway

Intelgic Technologies

VisionX

Elementary

3D Infotech Inc

Telit Communications PLC

Oxipital AI

Cohu Inc

Neurala Inc

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd

Virtek Vision International

SORSYS Technologies Inc

Intel Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Keyence Corporation

Autaza

UVeye

Ravin AI

Kitov AI Ltd

Spinframe Technologies

Nommas AI

Academic Sight

Ravin AI

Korber Pharma GmbH

Stevanato Group

Trident Information Systems Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfeveb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment