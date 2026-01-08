$17.89 Bn Biological Crop Protection Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Crop Protection Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biological crop protection market has shown significant growth and potential, evolving from a valuation of $5.82 billion in 2024 to a projected $17.89 billion by 2034. Key drivers include the increasing consumer demand for organic and sustainable food, regulatory support enhancing crop yields, and a surge in sustainable farming methods and climate-adaptive solutions.

Regional analysis reveals Asia Pacific as a dominant player, accounting for 32.36% of the market in 2024. By 2029, Asia Pacific is expected to sustain its lead, along with Africa, both experiencing rapid growth at CAGRs of 14.24% and 12.16%, respectively. Other regions like North America and Eastern Europe will continue to show significant growth.

The competitive landscape indicates a concentration of large market players, with Corteva Agriscience leading with an 8.18% market share in 2024. Other notable companies include Syngenta AG, Koppert Biological Systems Ltd., Novonesis, and Bayer AG among others.

The market segmentation by product type highlights microbial pesticides as the largest and fastest-growing category, projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% from 2024 to 2029. Segmented by crop type, the cereals and grains category leads, but fruits and vegetables are set to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 15.57% in the same period.

When considering formulations, liquid products lead the market and show promising growth potential with a CAGR of 12.89%. In application categories, foliar sprays top the charts, with expected rapid growth, making them a focus for future investments and innovation.

Significant opportunities arise in microbial pesticides, predicted to increase by $2.76 billion by 2029, aligning with trends towards eco-friendly and efficient pest management solutions. Similarly, the fruits and vegetables sector presents a lucrative expansion avenue, expected to gain $2.07 billion in global annual sales by 2029.

Market trends emphasize innovations via strategic collaborations and technological advancements, particularly in biofungicides and biopesticides for diverse agricultural needs. Strategies include developing integrated biological crop protection platforms and expanding into emerging markets while maintaining a stronghold in developed regions.

Analysts recommend focusing on advanced biofungicide portfolios, expanding biopesticides for thrips control, and enhancing microbial inoculant solutions. Companies should engage in strategic collaborations, competitively price offerings, and participate in key industry events to capitalize on rapid market growth. Additionally, concentrating on high-growth segments such as foliar sprays will be crucial for sustained success.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 702 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Product Type: Microbial Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants, Biochemical Pesticides

Microbial Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants, Biochemical Pesticides Crop Type: Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types

Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types Formulation: Liquid, Dry

Liquid, Dry Application:Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest

