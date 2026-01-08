Bioenergy Industry Research Report 2025: $550+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioenergy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bioenergy market report analyzes industry dynamics from 2019 to 2034, highlighting trends and growth forecasts. It projects the market's expansion from $276.14 billion in 2024 to $390.04 billion by 2029, with a subsequent rise to $550.83 billion in 2034, driven by a CAGR of 7.15%. This growth is underpinned by increased global energy demand, waste-to-energy initiatives, and the adoption of biomass-based energy, although challenged by high initial capital investment and competing renewable options.

Western Europe dominated the market in 2024, with Asia Pacific and South America poised as the fastest-growing regions, performing at projected CAGRs of 9.36% and 7.38%, respectively. North America and the Middle East are also expected to register significant growths of 6.73% and 6.72% CAGRs, respectively. The bioenergy market is moderately concentrated, with prominent players like BP Plc and Cargill Inc leading the sector. BP Plc held a significant market share at 12.36%, followed by Cargill Inc at 11.15%, and Cosan S.A. (Raizen) at 6.73%.

The bioenergy market is categorized into types such as biomass and renewable municipal waste, biogas, and liquid biofuels. In 2024, the biomass segment led with $149.29 billion, while the liquid biofuels segment is forecasted to grow the fastest at an 11.73% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Technologically, fermentation was the leading segment worth $105.01 billion in 2024 and it is likely to maintain its swift growth trajectory at a 9.54% CAGR in the following five years.

Power generation represented the largest application segment in 2024, accounting for $181.56 billion. However, transportation applications are anticipated to grow the fastest, with a 10.79% CAGR expected between 2024 and 2029. Brazil stands out as a key market, projected to realize $22.73 billion in bioenergy opportunities by 2029.

In terms of strategies, industry innovation centers on waste-to-energy advancements, the development of sustainable aviation fuel, bioethanol and compressed biogas production amplification, and alternatives to petrochemicals via plant-based biochemicals. Companies are also focusing on strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand market presence.

The report suggests that bioenergy companies should enhance efforts in waste-to-biomethane and ethanol production, integrate green hydrogen solutions, foster fermentation processes, scale sustainable aviation fuels, and employ digital education to increase market readiness. Expanding into emerging markets and adopting adaptive value-based pricing are also recommended to maintain competitiveness and promote growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $276.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $550.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Components:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentation by type, technology, and application.

Overview of market segmentation by type, technology, and application. Key Trends: Identifies major trends and future developments affecting the global market.

Identifies major trends and future developments affecting the global market. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Discusses market growth rates, PESTEL analysis, and drivers and restraints shaping historical and forecast periods.

Discusses market growth rates, PESTEL analysis, and drivers and restraints shaping historical and forecast periods. Regional and Country Analysis: Compares historic and forecast market values and growth by region and country.

Compares historic and forecast market values and growth by region and country. Competitive Landscape: Offers details on market share estimates and profiles of leading players.

Offers details on market share estimates and profiles of leading players. Recent Developments: Covers the latest market trends and pivotal mergers and acquisitions.

Covers the latest market trends and pivotal mergers and acquisitions. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies growth prospects across countries and market segments.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste, Biogas, Liquid Biofuels

Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste, Biogas, Liquid Biofuels By Technology: Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies

Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Other Applications

