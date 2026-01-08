Bioenergy Industry Research Report 2025: $550+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioenergy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bioenergy market report analyzes industry dynamics from 2019 to 2034, highlighting trends and growth forecasts. It projects the market's expansion from $276.14 billion in 2024 to $390.04 billion by 2029, with a subsequent rise to $550.83 billion in 2034, driven by a CAGR of 7.15%. This growth is underpinned by increased global energy demand, waste-to-energy initiatives, and the adoption of biomass-based energy, although challenged by high initial capital investment and competing renewable options.
Western Europe dominated the market in 2024, with Asia Pacific and South America poised as the fastest-growing regions, performing at projected CAGRs of 9.36% and 7.38%, respectively. North America and the Middle East are also expected to register significant growths of 6.73% and 6.72% CAGRs, respectively. The bioenergy market is moderately concentrated, with prominent players like BP Plc and Cargill Inc leading the sector. BP Plc held a significant market share at 12.36%, followed by Cargill Inc at 11.15%, and Cosan S.A. (Raizen) at 6.73%.
The bioenergy market is categorized into types such as biomass and renewable municipal waste, biogas, and liquid biofuels. In 2024, the biomass segment led with $149.29 billion, while the liquid biofuels segment is forecasted to grow the fastest at an 11.73% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Technologically, fermentation was the leading segment worth $105.01 billion in 2024 and it is likely to maintain its swift growth trajectory at a 9.54% CAGR in the following five years.
Power generation represented the largest application segment in 2024, accounting for $181.56 billion. However, transportation applications are anticipated to grow the fastest, with a 10.79% CAGR expected between 2024 and 2029. Brazil stands out as a key market, projected to realize $22.73 billion in bioenergy opportunities by 2029.
In terms of strategies, industry innovation centers on waste-to-energy advancements, the development of sustainable aviation fuel, bioethanol and compressed biogas production amplification, and alternatives to petrochemicals via plant-based biochemicals. Companies are also focusing on strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand market presence.
The report suggests that bioenergy companies should enhance efforts in waste-to-biomethane and ethanol production, integrate green hydrogen solutions, foster fermentation processes, scale sustainable aviation fuels, and employ digital education to increase market readiness. Expanding into emerging markets and adopting adaptive value-based pricing are also recommended to maintain competitiveness and promote growth.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$276.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$550.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Components:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentation by type, technology, and application.
- Key Trends: Identifies major trends and future developments affecting the global market.
- Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Discusses market growth rates, PESTEL analysis, and drivers and restraints shaping historical and forecast periods.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Compares historic and forecast market values and growth by region and country.
- Competitive Landscape: Offers details on market share estimates and profiles of leading players.
- Recent Developments: Covers the latest market trends and pivotal mergers and acquisitions.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies growth prospects across countries and market segments.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste, Biogas, Liquid Biofuels
- By Technology: Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies
- By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Other Applications
Companies Featured
- BP Plc.
- Cargill Inc.
- Cosan S.A. (Raizen)
- Drax Group PLC
- Valero Energy Corporation
- Orsted A/S
- POET LLC
- Sudzucker AG (CropEnergies AG)
- Green Plains Inc.
- MVV Energie AG
- peiron Bioenergy
- Rexus Bioenergy
- Biogass Renewables Pty Ltd
- V8 Environmental
- Enviva Biomass
- Biopower Ltd
- Hitachi Zosen India Pvt. Ltd
- Optimal Renewable Gas (ORG)
- Enerkem
- Drax Group
- Ameresco
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- EnviTec Biogas
- Valero
- Cargill
- Genomatica
- NDDB Mrida Limited
- Thachang Green Energy Public Company Limited (TGE)
- Erex
- Clarke Energy
- Seko Industries Srl
- Agraferm Technologies AG
- LMS Energy
- Universal Biofuels Private Limited
- New Energy Development Co., Ltd.
- Asia Biogas
- SGP BioEnergy
- DP CleanTech
- EcoCeres
- Renova Inc.
- JBSL (Japan Biofuels Supply LLP)
- Biofriends Inc.
- REnergy Dynamics
- reNIKOLA Holdings Sdn BHD
- New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
- Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Hubei Kexin Environmental Energy Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Shenwu Environment & Energy Technology
- Taihei Dengyo Kaisha Ltd
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Anaergia
- CycleO
- VORN Bioenergy GmbH
- Acorn Bioenergy
- VIDA Bioenergy
- Neste Oyj
- Veolia Energie CR
- Fortum
- Biovela Group
- Energochemica
- Dalkia Polska
- USA BioEnergy
- EnviTec Biogas AG
- POET LLC
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
- Renewable Energy Group (Chevron Renewable Energy Group)
- Enviva Inc.
- Gevo Inc.
- Expander Energy Inc.
- Highbury Energy Inc.
- Enerkem Inc.
- Greenfield Global Inc.
- Arbios Biotech
- Raizen
- Cosan
- BP Bunge Bioenergia
- GranBio
- Renova (Brazil entity if separate
- if same as Renova Inc., treat as duplicate)
- Ecopetrol
- Manuelita
- Riopaila Castilla
- Bio D
- Maple Energy
- Grupo Palmas
- Bioenergy Development Company of Iran (BEDCO)
- Iranian Biofuels Society (IBS)
- Pouya Shimiye Ghaed Niru Co.
- BEE'AH
- HomeBioGas
- TerraGen Energy
- Tadweer
- Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)
- Masdar
- Global Biofuels Ltd
- BP PLC
- Shell plc
- Aace Energy Solutions
- Seplaton Energy Limited
- BioTherm Energy
- ECOBIO (Pty) Ltd
