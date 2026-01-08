Tisento Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PRIZM, a Global Phase 2b Study of Zagociguat for the Treatment of MELAS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tisento Therapeutics today announced that the global Phase 2b PRIZM study is fully enrolled. PRIZM is evaluating zagociguat – a once-daily, oral investigational medicine – as a treatment for the rare mitochondrial disease MELAS (Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes). The study enrolled 43 participants, and the company expects to report top-line data from the study in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“People living with MELAS urgently need a treatment to address the wide-ranging effects of this devastating disorder, which is characterized by neurological impacts and debilitating fatigue. There are no approved therapies for MELAS, and current disease management – which includes supportive treatments and lifestyle restrictions – is inadequate,” said Dr. Amel Karaa, director of the mitochondrial disease program at Massachusetts General Hospital and an investigator in the PRIZM study. “Zagociguat has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for this rare disorder and could improve both fatigue and cognitive function. I am proud to be part of the PRIZM study and hopeful for what it may mean for patients with MELAS.”

PRIZM (NCT06402123) – a Phase 2b Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial Investigating Zagociguat in MELAS – is evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral zagociguat 15 mg or 30 mg compared to placebo when administered once-daily for 12 weeks in participants with genetically and phenotypically defined MELAS. The PRIZM study crossover design includes two 12-week treatment periods separated by a 4-week washout period. All participants receive zagociguat during one of the 12-week periods and placebo during the other. This global study enrolled patients in the U.S., Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Participants who complete treatment in PRIZM have the opportunity to enroll in an open-label extension study.

The PRIZM study is measuring a comprehensive group of endpoints that includes both subjective and objective measures of fatigue, cognitive function limitations, exercise intolerance, and muscle weakness. This endpoint strategy was informed by an interview study that gathered the experiences of adults with MELAS to ensure that PRIZM measures the most relevant and meaningful aspects of the disease. In the interview study, the heterogeneity of MELAS presentation was apparent, with fatigue- and cognitive-related symptoms reported most frequently.

“Completing enrollment in the PRIZM study is a significant milestone, and we’re gratified by the enthusiasm for our clinical program expressed by both patients and physicians,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Tisento. “Through listening to the stories of people with MELAS, we know there is tremendous unmet need, and we are excited to advance a therapy that may improve the most burdensome aspects of the disease. We are grateful to the PRIZM participants and their families, the investigators, and the study site personnel for their commitment and contributions to this study. We look forward to reporting initial results later this year.”

About Zagociguat

Zagociguat is a once-daily, oral, clinical-stage investigational medicine with potential to positively impact both peripheral and central nervous system manifestations of mitochondrial diseases. Zagociguat stimulates soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), an enzyme that is found in virtually every cell in every tissue of the body and is part of a system of cellular mechanisms that control critical physiological functions including neuronal function and blood flow.

A first-in-class, brain-penetrant sGC stimulator, zagociguat is hypothesized to rebalance dysregulated cellular pathways in MELAS. By restoring cellular functions that support mitochondria, zagociguat may help restore mitochondrial energy production and physiological function.

In a Phase 2a study in patients with MELAS, zagociguat exhibited a favorable safety profile, exposure throughout the body including in the central nervous system, and improvements in neuronal function, mitochondrial function, and blood flow in the brain. Zagociguat is currently being evaluated as a treatment for MELAS in the Phase 2b PRIZM study.

Zagociguat received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of MELAS. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and potentially expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need, with the goal of getting important new drugs to patients earlier.

For more information, visit www.tisentotx.com/our-science.

About Tisento Therapeutics

Tisento Therapeutics, a privately held biotech company, is developing novel medicines to treat diseases with significant unmet need, beginning with MELAS and other genetic mitochondrial diseases. Ti sento means “I hear you” in Italian; our approach to innovation begins with listening to patients and then channeling what we learn into decisive actions that shape our research and clinical programs.

Tisento is guided by a high-caliber internal team of biopharma veterans and an extensive external network of expert physicians, patient advocacy groups, researchers, industry-leading vendors, and other close collaborators who are partners in our mission to develop meaningful treatments for mitochondrial diseases.

Learn more at our website, www.tisentotx.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (@tisentotx), or Bluesky.

