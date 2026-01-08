Net Asset Value(s)

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 47 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 27 January 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 30 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


Recommended Reading

  • January 07, 2026 10:25 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 46.9 pence per share. The net...

    Read More
  • January 02, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Total Voting Rights and Capital

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Total Voting Rights and Capital Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that as at 31 December 2025 its issued share capital consists of 229,641,001 Ordinary shares of 1p...

    Read More