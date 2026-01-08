$6.5+ Bn Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F: GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Fujifilm, and Hitachi Drive AI-Enabled, Handheld Imaging Innovation

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Portable Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart portable ultrasound market is poised for rapid growth, projected to increase from $3.29 billion in 2024 to $3.78 billion in 2025, experiencing a CAGR of 14.9%. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach $6.51 billion, driven by innovations in telemedicine integration, expanding applications in rural and home healthcare, and rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics.

The smart portable ultrasound technology is experiencing increased adoption due to factors such as enhanced imaging quality, development in wireless connectivity, and progress in AI diagnostics. These advancements are expected to spur a 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period, influenced by the move toward outpatient care facilities and preference for minimally invasive diagnostics.

As cardiovascular disorders become more prevalent globally, the demand for smart portable ultrasound solutions continues to grow. The portability and accuracy of these devices facilitate early detection and management of cardiovascular conditions, thus improving patient outcomes. The American Heart Association's report on cardiovascular deaths underscores the crucial role of these technologies in medical diagnostics.

Leading companies like GE HealthCare are advancing the market by innovating wireless handheld ultrasound systems that enhance the accessibility and efficacy of diagnostic imaging. The launch of Caption AI on GE HealthCare's Vscan Air SL exemplifies such innovations, utilizing AI for guiding practitioners in obtaining precise cardiac images, even with minimal experience.

The smart portable ultrasound market landscape is shaped by major players such as Hitachi, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm, Philips Healthcare, among others. These companies are focused on innovations that streamline medical imaging processes, thus impacting various healthcare domains, including cardiology, obstetrics, and gynecology.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region by 2029. This growth is influenced by improvements in healthcare infrastructure and an increasing reliance on portable medical solutions.

Global trade dynamics, including shifting trade relations and tariffs, pose challenges to the market. Companies are addressing these through strategies like dual-sourcing and domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Such measures are pivotal in maintaining the momentum of growth amid global economic shifts.

The smart portable ultrasound market report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities. It offers a complete view, equipping stakeholders with critical data for strategic decision-making in a rapidly evolving industry.

Scope of the Report:

Markets:

Product Type: Handheld, Laptop, and Tablet-based Ultrasound Devices

Technology: 2D, 3D/4D, Doppler, and Others

Applications: Cardiology, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Emergency Medicine, and More

End-Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and More

Subsegments Include:

Handheld Ultrasound Devices: Point of Care, Pocket, and Compact Diagnostic

Laptop-Based Devices: Cardiology, Obstetrics, Abdominal Focused

Tablet-Based Devices: Emergency, Musculoskeletal, Vascular Mobile Solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



