Aurora Spine Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents

CARLSBAD, CA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in minimally invasive spine and interventional pain solutions, today announced the issuance of two independent U.S. patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issuance of these patents strengthens the company’s intellectual property portfolio and reinforces its long-term innovation strategy across multiple spinal implant platforms.

New Issued U.S. Patent for the ZIP™ Implant Family

The first patent issued was No. 12,478,411 B2, titled Spinal Implant for Motion Preservation or Fusion, representing the tenth issued U.S. patent supporting the ZIP™ implant family. This patent further expands the protected design space around Aurora Spine’s most established and clinically adopted platform.

The patented technology covers a spinal implant architecture designed to support either motion preservation or fusion, depending on clinical application. The design incorporates multiple interacting structural components that distribute load and engage progressively under physiological forces, addressing limitations of traditional rigid implants while maintaining stability and durability.

“The issuance of the tenth patent for the ZIP implant family highlights the strength, longevity, and originality of this platform,” said Trent J. Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “ZIP has been a foundational technology for our company, and this milestone further reinforces our ability to protect and evolve solutions that address real biomechanical and clinical challenges in spine surgery.”

Third Patent for Bone Density Scan Result-Matched Orthopedic Implants

Aurora Spine also announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,478,481 B2, titled Bone Density Scan Result-Matched Orthopedic Implants and Methods of Use. This patent protects a distinct technology focused on selecting orthopedic implants based on a patient’s bone density scan results, such as DEXA measurements.

The patented method establishes a structured, data-driven framework that enables surgeons to:

Utilize objective bone density data to guide implant selection

Match implant characteristics to patient bone quality

Apply a standardized approach across varying bone density profiles

This technology forms the basis of Aurora Spine’s DEXA Technology™ platform, which represents the company’s third bone-density-matched implant system patent.

“Bone quality is one of the most important variables in spine surgery, yet it has historically been underutilized in implant selection,” said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Aurora Spine. “This patent establishes a formal, repeatable method for aligning implant selection with patient bone characteristics using objective data.”

Strengthening Aurora Spine’s Innovation Strategy

The same-day issuance of these two patents underscores Aurora Spine’s continued investment in diverse, non-overlapping innovation pathways. Each patent independently supports future product development, clinical differentiation, and long-term shareholder value while reinforcing the company’s reputation for meaningful, surgeon-driven innovation.

Both patents are now issued and enforceable in the United States.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company’s mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide.

Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of the issued patents, future product development, commercial performance, and the company’s strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Aurora Spine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Company and Investor Contacts

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent J. Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (760) 424-2004

Investor Relations

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

Phone: (646) 829-9702

Email: asapf@lythampartners.com