$220+ Bn Interior and Exterior Passenger Car Parts Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interior and Exterior Passenger Car Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The interior and exterior passenger car parts market has been experiencing robust growth. Projected to expand from $208.49 billion in 2024 to $220.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%, this upward trend is supported by increased vehicle customization demand, higher global passenger car production, and innovations in safety-related components. The embrace of lightweight materials and the emergence of automotive hubs have further contributed to market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $281.84 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. The forecast period growth is anticipated due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, premium vehicle segments' boom, and a significant consumer shift towards comfort and luxury. A focus on sustainability, recyclable materials, and modular vehicle architectures are also key contributors. Technological advancements set to define the market include eco-friendly coatings, smart climate control, augmented reality in dashboards, biometric access systems, and adaptive aerodynamic parts.

Vehicle safety remains a crucial driver for market expansion, propelled by heightened consumer consciousness about accident risks, prompting manufacturers to prioritize safety innovations. A significant example of this focus is the projected 8.2% decrease in roadway fatalities by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the first half of 2025, indicating success in incorporating advanced safety features.

Companies are also innovating stylish and performance-oriented car wheels, enhancing aesthetics and driving dynamics. For instance, in August 2025, MAK, a leader in alloy wheels, launched the Asphalt wheel compatible with major automotive brands. Designed with lightweight construction, these wheels meet high safety standards and offer a distinctive appearance to customers seeking to optimize performance and style.

The competitive landscape features industry giants like Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, and others. North America was the largest market region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to lead growth rates through 2029.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs significantly impact the machinery sector, increasing costs and affecting investment in automation. Companies are leveraging strategies like local supplier development and predictive maintenance, among others, to navigate these challenges.

Recent acquisitions, like Autoneum Holding AG's acquisition of Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, demonstrate strategic moves to enhance market positions and expand product offerings in acoustic and thermal management solutions. The industry's forecast includes potential growth opportunities with key players driving innovation and adapting to changing market conditions.

The comprehensive market report on interior and exterior passenger car parts provides detailed insights on market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and evolving trends. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, among others, with significant contributions to global market dynamics. This market covers sales of components like steering wheels and air conditioning vents, with revenues reflecting direct sales within specified geographies.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Part Type: Interior Parts, Exterior Parts, Transmission Parts, Chassis Parts

Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Fabric, Leather, Other Materials

Application: Military, Commercial

Distribution Channel: OEMs, Aftermarket Sales, Dealerships

End-User: Individual Consumers, Fleet Operators, Rental Companies, Auto Repair Shops, Resellers

Subsegments:

Interior Parts: Seats, Dashboards, Door Panels, Carpets, Headliners, Lighting, Infotainment Systems

Exterior Parts: Bumpers, Grilles, Mirrors, Lighting Systems, Body Panels, Roofs, Wipers

Transmission Parts: Gearboxes, Clutches, Axles, Differentials, Drive Shafts, Torque Converters

Chassis Parts: Suspension, Steering, Braking Systems, Control Arms, Frames, Stabilizer Bars

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $220.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $281.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Forvia SE

Valeo

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Grupo Antolin

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Adient Plc

Visteon Corporation

Opmobility

Inteva Products LLC

Minth Group

WITTE Automotive

Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnlxkc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment